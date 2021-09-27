Birmingham-Southern, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, snapped Hendrix's five-match overall win streak Sunday following a three-set victory by scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-23.
The Warriors, who also saw their four-match win streak inside Grove Gymnasium end, trail the Panthers by one game for first place in the Southern Athletic Association standings.
Alyssa Coats totaled 15 kills for Birmingham-Southern (10-4, 5-0 SAA), while Gigi Fields had 10. Kate Powell came up with 18 digs and Ally Mildenberger 11. Ansleigh Dailey dished out 42 assists.
Reigning SAA Offensive Player of the Week Sadie Walker recorded 10 kills for Hendrix (7-5, 4-1 SAA), the sixth time in the last seven matches she has recorded double figures. Sam Friedl registered 14 digs. Claire Smith and Kyler Greenlee each dished out 14 assists. Grace House had four block assists and Walker three.
The Warriors hit the road for their next two league matches, starting Saturday at reigning league champion, No. 13 Berry. First serve is set for 11 a.m.
Women’s Soccer
Kaitlyn Gilkey and Mary Helen VanHoy each scored a goal in Hendrix's 2-0 win at Birmingham-Southern on Saturday in the Southern Athletic Association opener for both teams at Goldfarb Field at Berylson Soccer Park. The Warriors improve to 3-1-1 in the last five meetings.
The Orange and Black posted their second clean sheet of the season.
Gilkey (2) scored what proved to be the game-winner in the 24th minute. VanHoy (3) scored her third goal in the last four games in the 27th minute Saturday off an assist from Brianna Willis.
VanHoy totaled four shots. She and Gilkey each had two on goal. Sydnee Pritchett had two shots, including one on frame. Julia Dick recorded a shot.
Mackenzie Smith (1-1) went the distance between the pipes and made eight saves in her first-career win.
Hendrix (3-2-1, 1-0 SAA) held an edge in corner kicks, 3-2.
Abby Walker ended with four shots, including two on goal, in the loss.
Ardis Haskell (2-2-2) recorded three saves in 90 minutes in net for Birmingham-Southern (2-5-2, 0-1 SAA).
The Warriors travel Sept. 29 to Lyon for a 5 p.m. kickoff.
Men’s Soccer
Birmingham-Southern scored goals in the 37th and 86th minutes in a 2-0 win over Hendrix on Saturday in the Southern Athletic Association opener for both teams at Goldfarb Field at Berylson Soccer Park.
Coleman Jennigns (10) scored the first goal off an assist by Bryan Arteaga. Harry Maughan (1) added an insurance goal when his header hit the back of the net following a corner kick.
Jennings ended with eight shots, including five on goal.
Elijah Mitchell and Alessandro Junior each had three shots and two on frame.
Leo Reyes (2-2) made two saves in 90 minutes for Birmingham-Southern (5-3, 1-0 SAA).
Omar Pelayo had two shots for Hendrix (1-5-1, 0-1 SAA), while Will Kelton, Sam Snider, Austin Pettigrew, Mason Reid, Jake Nelson, Eli Brizendine and Jack Nolen each had one. Pelayo and Nolen each were credited with a shot on goal.
James Leone (1-4-1) played the first 59:18 between the pipes for the Warriors and made four saves. Manu Murga played the final 30:42 and recorded five stops.
The Warriors held an edge in corner kicks, 7-6.
Hendrix returns to Warrior Soccer Field for three-consecutive SAA games, starting Oct. 2 against Millsaps at 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Cross Country
Hendrix finished third in the 11th annual Lois Davis Invitational, hosted by Division II Southern Arkansas, on Friday after totaling 82 points in the 8k race.
Hayden Moussa finished 12th overall for the Warriors in a time of 28:01.5. Michael Miller was 22nd in 29:30.1. Reece Forrest took 24th after crossing the finish line in 29:35.8. Michael Fibich was 26th in 29:47.5. Storm Skyrme placed 28th with a time of 30:03.4. Cole Bolen was 32nd in 30:19.5. Kian Stephens came in 36th in a time of 32:26.4. Ashton McAnally was 39th with a time of 33:03.1.
Southern Arkansas won the team portion of the meet after posting 20 points. The Muleriders' Robert Kraus finished first in a time of 25:28.5.
The Warriors take part in the 33rd annual Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by Arkansas, on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at Agri Park in Fayetteville.
Women’s Cross Country
Hendrix finished fourth in the 11th annual Lois Davis Invitational, hosted by Division II Southern Arkansas, on Friday after totaling 95 points in the 5k race. The Orange and Black finished ahead of Jackson State and Division II Arkansas-Monticello.
Victoria Ortega finished 15th overall for the Warriors with a time of 21:56.0. Rachel McGhee was 17th in a time of 22:16.7. Tali Ramirez placed 19th in 22:36.3. Allana Sisco finished 23rd after crossing the finish line in 22:59.5. Finley Lawrence placed 27th in 23:34.8. Sophie Sanders was 35th in a time of 26:25.6. Yaraseth Elorza came in 39th with a time of 29:18.1.
Southern Arkansas won the team portion of the meet after posting 21 points. Jackson State's Mercy Chebii finished first in a time of 19:15.5.
The Warriors take part in the 33rd annual Chile Pepper Festival, hosted by Arkansas, on Oct. 2 at Agri Park in Fayetteville.
