In the final game of the 2020 Rusty Greer and Jackie Moore Collegiate Classic, Hendrix battled Hardin-Simmons on Sunday afternoon.
After Hendrix enjoyed a slim 1-0 lead through three innings, the Warriors managed six runs off six hits in the top of the fourth inning to take full control of the game as Hendrix won its first game of the year after defeating the Cowboys 7-5 Sunday.
Seth Tucker, Juan Pablo Leon, Ford Sherrington and Tom Flisk each carded two hits each, respectively, on the day.
Hendrix holds an 1-2 mark on the season thus far.
One day after picking up the loss on the mound, Ethan Thomas picked up his first collegiate win after tossing two-plus innings, striking out three Cowboys.
The Warriors come home to Conway to take on Millikin in a three-game set from Warrior Field.
The home opener is set to take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hendrix men’s basketball drop contest Sunday in Mississippi
Looking to get back to its winning ways after falling Friday to BSC, Hendrix battled the Millsaps Majors on Sunday afternoon in Jackson, Mississippi.
Unfortunately, a sluggish start allowed the Majors to enjoy a 15-1 lead less than five minutes into the game as Millsaps ended up recording the 97-88 win over Hendrix.
With the loss, Hendrix drops to 14-10 on the season with an 8-5 clip in Southern Athletic Association play, while Millsaps improves to 15-9 and a 7-6 mark in conference games.
Sean Coman produced a game-high 26 points on 5 of 8 shooting from deep against the Majors.
Hendrix shot 27 for 55 (49.1%) from the floor, 12 for 25 (48%) from deep and 22 for 31 (71%) from the free-throw line.
The 12 3-pointers made Sunday ties the season-high mark (Dec. 7, 2019 versus Dallas).
The Warriors head to Memphis, Tennessee, to take on Rhodes at 4p.m. Saturday in the final game of the regular season.
Tough shooting day hinders Warrior women’s basketball against Majors
Hendrix hit the road to Jackson, Mississippi, to take on the Millsaps Majors in the next-to-last game of the regular season.
After falling to the Majors last month by eight points, 62-54, in Conway, Hendrix struggled shooting from the floor Sunday, shooting 22.8% from the floor as Millsaps carved up the 59-33 win over the Warriors.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-22 and 0-13 in Southern Athletic Association games, while Millsaps improves to 11-13 and 5-8 in conference games.
Anissa Gutierrez led the way with a team-high 11 points on 4 of 14 shooting in 33 minutes of work.
Hendrix shot 22.8% (13 of 57) from the floor, 2 for 23 (8.7%) from deep and 5 of 10 (50%) from the free-throw line Sunday against the Majors.
The Warriors head Saturday to Memphis, Tennessee, to take on the Rhodes Lynx at 1 p.m. in the final game of the 2019-20 regular season.
Hendrix track and field open 2020 season in Missouri
In its first meet of the 2020 season, men's and women's track and field hit the road Friday and Saturday to Joplin, Missouri, to take part in the 2020 Missouri Southern Lion Invite.
Over the course of the two-day event, several program records were broken.
On Friday, Connor Escajeda carded a 7.18 in the 60 meters to break the school record only to be beaten by Thomas Baggett's 7.14 just minutes later.
On the final day of the event, Jaydan Hunt set a new record in the shot put after registering a 11.93 meter mark.
Escajeda sought revenge Saturday after setting the new 400 meters mark with a 51.89 clip.
Most notably, Kiersten Huitt finished in third place in the 60 meter hurdles after carding a 9.70 mark, while Escajeda and Baggett carded fifth and sixth place finishes in the 400 meter dash.
The Warriors showed promise in the meet, which included several NCAA Division I and Division II schools which included crosstown rival Central Arkansas and Division II foe Harding.
The Warriors will travel to Pittsburg, Kansas, to take part in the Gorilla Classic this Friday and Saturday in the final indoor event of the season.
