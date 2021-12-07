Millionaire multiple Grade 3 winner Warrior’s Charge is targeting the inaugural $200,000 Tinsel Stakes on Dec. 18 at Oaklawn for his next start, Liz Crow, racing manager for the horse’s co-owner, Ten Strike Racing, said Thursday afternoon.
Warrior’s Charge, who is trained by Brad Cox, has recorded two workouts this season at Oaklawn, including a 5-furlong drill in 1:00 over a fast track Saturday morning. The Tinsel, for 3-year-olds and up at 1 1/8 miles, is among four stakes created to accommodate Oaklawn opening in December for the first time in its 117-year history.
Warrior’s Charge has made eight starts at Oaklawn, recording powerful maiden special weights and first-level allowance scores as a 3-year-old in 2019 before finishing fourth in the Preakness. He won Oaklawn’s $500,000 Razorback Handicap (G3) for older horses in 2020.
A son of Munnings, Warrior’s Charge has bankrolled $1,045,690 off a 5-4-4 record from 19 lifetime starts.
Although winless in seven starts this year, Warrior’s Charge ran fifth in the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap (G2) last April at Oaklawn, second in the $600,000 Stephen Foster Stakes (G2) June 26 at Churchill Downs and third in the $200,000 Parx Dirt Mile Stakes Sept. 25 at Parx. Warrior's Charge ran second in an Oct. 24 allowance race at Keeneland in his last start.
Ten Strike (Marshall Gramm and Arkansas native Clay Sanders) won 10 races, solely or in partnership, during the 2021 Oaklawn meeting that ended last May.
Ten Strike campaigns Warrior’s Charge with Madaket Stables (Sol Kumin).
Ten Strike, which offers fractional ownership to partners, has 20-25 horses at Oaklawn with five trainers, Crow said.
In addition to Cox, Ten Strike also has horses with Jason Barkley, Bentley Combs, Randy Matthews and Lindsay Schultz. A former assistant under Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey, Schultz recently went out on her own and had her first two career Oaklawn starters (Pepper Pike and Capture the Glory) Saturday. Both were for Ten Strike.
Ten Strike also races several horses with prominent Arkansas businessman Frank Fletcher, including Grade 3 winner Lady Rocket and unbeaten 2-year-old Rocket Dawg, who is by 2017 Arkansas Derby winner and champion Classic Empire.
Lady Rocket was the first starter and first winner for the partnership, breaking her maiden in her August 2020 debut at Saratoga.
Cox also trains Lady Rocket and Rocket Dawg, a $375,000 Fasig-Tipton Select Yearling Sale purchase and sharp Nov. 19 debut winner at Churchill Downs.
Lady Rocket, who ran in two allowances races at the 2021 Oaklawn meeting, was a nine-length winner of the $250,000 Go for Wand Handicap (G3) Saturday at Aqueduct.
Rocket Dawg, who broke his maiden by 5 ½ lengths at 7 furlongs, returned to the work tab Saturday at Churchill Downs, breezing a half-mile in 0:49.60.
Lady Rocket is the first stakes winner and graded stakes winner for the Ten Strike/Fletcher union.
