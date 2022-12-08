The Hendrix Warriors women’s basketball team dropped its third consecutive game to Fontbonne University at Grove Gymnasium last Saturday.
With the loss, the Warriors are now 2-7 on the season.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 10:57 am
Hendrix led after every quarter but the fourth. Hendrix led 19-9 after one quarter and 33-25 at halftime.
Fontbonne outscored Hendrix 17-11 in the third quarter but the Warriors still held a 44-42 lead.
The Griffins outscored the Warriors 26-20 in the final 10 minutes to get the v victory.
Madi Pierce led Hendrix with 21 points. She also had team highs in rebounds with eight and assists with five.
Blysse Harmon had 13 points and five rebounds. Megan Gray had 12 points. Bella Cats had nine points and three steals. Simone Shields had six points. Maddie Pardeck had three points.
Hendrix’s next game is Dec. 20 at the University of Dallas. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.
