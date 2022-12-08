x

Hendrix guard Madi Pierce scored 21 points in her team's loss to Fontbonne last Saturday at Grove Gymnasium in Conway.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Hendrix Warriors women’s basketball team dropped its third consecutive game to Fontbonne University at Grove Gymnasium last Saturday.

With the loss, the Warriors are now 2-7 on the season.

