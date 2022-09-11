ST. LOUIS — A week after opening the 2022 season with a shutout of Austin, the Warriors did not find the same success versus the Washington University in St. Louis Bears, losing 52-7.
A safety on the first play of the game set Hendrix behind the starting block, and they could never get anything going offensively after that as the Bears out-gained the Warriors 592 yards to 174 yards on the day.
Jacob Wood found Kanyn Utley in the back of the end zone for a 12 yard TD pass early in the 2nd quarter to make it 30-7, but the Warriors were not able to capitalize on the following series after driving 84 yards on 13 plays, when Tajae White came up just short on fourth down attempt deep in WashU territory.
Christian Gadison led all receivers with 42 yards on 3 catches, while freshman Brian Gittens led all rushers with 37 yards and a long of 18 yards.
Mitchell Johnson registered 6 tackles including a tackle for loss after a standout performance last week that saw him nominated for SAA Defensive Player of the Week. Freshman Brayden Smalley also accounted for 6 tackles, all of them solo tackles.
Punter Bennett Ellis boomed punts of 45 and 50 yards, with the latter setting a career best for the senior from Conway.
The Warriors hit the road again next week to take on Howard Payne at Children's Health Stadium in Prosper, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.