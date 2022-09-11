ST. LOUIS — A week after opening the 2022 season with a shutout of Austin, the Warriors did not find the same success versus the Washington University in St. Louis Bears, losing 52-7. 

A safety on the first play of the game set Hendrix behind the starting block, and they could never get anything going offensively after that as the Bears out-gained the Warriors 592 yards to 174 yards on the day.

