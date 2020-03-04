On Tuesday, Hendrix softball battled Louisiana College in a nonconference doubleheader from Warrior Field.
In the first game, a six-run second inning by LC proved to be the difference as the Wildcats defeated the Warriors 11-10.
In the night cap, Hendrix trailed 7-1 late.
A six-run inning highlighted by Jordan Mallard's third home run of the year and Aubrey Brink's first, but eight unanswered runs by the Wildcats in the seventh frame allowed LC to pull off the 15-7 win to sweep the Warriors on Tuesday.
Hendrix falls to 4-5 on the year, while LC improves to an even 7-7.
In the first game, Avery Colclaser picked up two RBI, while Laura Mortan collected three.
In the night cap, Aubrey Brink's three-run home run and Mallard's two-run shot were five of Hendrix's nine RBI in the game.
The Warriors head to Sewanee, Tennessee, to tackle the Sewanee Tigers in the SAA opener.
First pitch is set for noon Saturday.
Gilliam’s three-hit night leads Warriors to 8-3 win over Eagles
Looking for revenge following a 5-1 setback to the Eagles Feb. 19, Hendrix battled University of the Ozarks from Warrior Field on Tuesday night.
UO grabbed the early 2-0 lead in the second after a two-run blast but a four-run second inning by Hendrix gave the home team the 4-2 lead after three hits in that half of the inning.
Hendrix scored two insurance runs in both the third and seventh innings as Hendrix picked up a huge revenge victory over the Eagles.
Hendrix improves to 6-9 on the year and have won three of its last four, while the Eagles drop to 9-4.
The final game of the series is set for April 7 in Clarksville.
Designated hitter Rail Gilliam tallied his first three-hit game of the year.
The Warriors hit the road to Memphis, Tennessee, to take on Rhodes in the SAA opener.
First pitch of the three-game series is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
Leake sets school record in the Natural State Golf Classic
The Hendrix women's golf team opened the 2020 spring season Monday by taking part in the Natural State Golf Classic in Cabot.
After shooting 81 in the opening round, Stephanie Leake carded a second round of 77 to break her own school record.
Leake finished the two-round event with a 158 and finished tied for fifth place which was the best on the team.
Peyton Penny shot rounds of 130 and 120 in the event.
The Warriors will head to Maumelle to take part in the Central Baptist College Invitational on March 16 and 17 before taking part in the SAA Championships April 24 from Dickson, Tennessee.
