After not playing for nearly two weeks, Hendrix hit the hardwood again to face University of Texas at Dallas for the first time this year.
Hendrix shot 35.9% (14 of 39) from the floor in the first half as both teams were knotted up at 36 at the break.
Two made free throws by Seth Stanley put the Warriors up 52-51 with 10:34 left in regulation but moments later, UT-Dallas captured the lead again and led the rest of the way as Hendrix fell to the Comets 77-69.
Stanley finished with a team-high 16 points, while Sean Coman added 14.
Jacob Link tallied a season-high nine assists in the eight-point setback.
Hendrix falters to 5-5 on the year, while the Comets improve to 5-3.
Coman scored the first points of the game over 90 seconds into the game before UTD managed a 5-0 run but a trifecta from Coman tied the game up at five with 17:07 left until halftime.
Stanley scored six-straight points to give Hendrix the six-point lead, 13-7 with 13:28 left in the half.
A mid-range jumper by Rod Cummings II put Hendrix up double-digits 26-16, but a 15-5 Comet run tied the game up at 31 with 1:17 left in the half.
After both teams were tied at 36 at the intermission, Hendrix grabbed its first lead of the second half, 52-51, after Stanley made a free throw with 10:34 left in regulation.
With 5:59 to go, UTD built up an eight-point advantage 62-54, but a 6-1 Warrior run, after an and-one opportunity by Link, brought Hendrix within three, 63-60 with 4:32 left.
Cummings II's 3-pointer with 3:21 brought Hendrix within two, as did Carl Fitch's two free throw makes as the Warriors trailed 69-67 with 1:22 left.
After the Comets scored on the ensuing possession, a Warrior turnover allowed UTD to build up a 73-67 advantage with 44 seconds to go.
UTD made four of its final six free throw attempts to leave Grove Gymnasium with the 77-69 victory over Hendrix.
Stanley shot 2 of 17 from the floor and made 11 free throws on 14 attempts while pulling down eight rebounds.
Alex Conrad pulled down a team-high nine rebounds and added four points, one block, one steal and one assist in 14 minutes of work.
Coman and Link added five rebounds while Link recorded a season-high six steals as well.
Cummings II scored eight of his 11 points in the first half and shot 1 for 1 from deep in the final half.
Hendrix shot 22 of 59 from the floor (37.3%) and 6 of 19 from deep (31.6%).
After losing by 44 points, 104-60 in Richardson, Texas, a season ago, Hendrix only fell by eight points and only trailed by two points 69-67 with 82 seconds left.
Hendrix enjoys a week-long break before taking on University of the Ozarks in a revenge game at 3 p.m. Dec. 29.
