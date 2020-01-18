Warriors fall to Centre in battle of top SAA teams

In a clash of two of the top teams in the Southern Athletic Association, Hendrix Friday traveled to Danville, Kentucky, to battle Centre evening.
Centre scored the opening seven points of the game before Hendrix pulled within three points, 10-7, nearly midway through the opening half.
The Colonels sustained a 40-24 lead at the break and went on to defeat the Warriors 80-58 in a battle of some of the best teams in the SAA.
Hendrix falls to 10-7 on the year after the loss and holds a 4-2 mark in SAA play, while Centre improves to 15-2 and 5-1 in conference play.
Seth Stanley scored a team-high 15 points on 5 of 14 shooting, while Alex Conrad added 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting in 14 minutes off the bench.
Sean Coman added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds in 32 minutes of work.
He shot 4 of 10 from the floor and 2 of 5 from deep.
After scoring 15 points Friday, Stanley has scored at least 15 points in a game for 18 consecutive games now.
Hendrix shot 23 of 66 (34.8%) from the floor, 4 of 23 (17.4%) from deep and 8 of 16 (50%) from the charity stripe.
With the loss, Hendrix drops into a tie for second place in the SAA standings with Oglethorpe.
Hendrix would currently lose the tiebreaker against the Stormy Petrels).
Hendrix battles Sewanee at 2p.m. Sunday in a rematch of a 2019 SAA Tournament quarterfinal contest.
:Hendrix women drop contest to Centre on Friday
Looking to stop a 13-game losing skid, Hendrix traveled Friday to Centre.
After the Colonels led 20-16 after one quarter of play, Centre built a 55-33 lead with 10 minutes to play as the Colonels defeated the Warriors 74-45.
Anissa Gutierrez and Cassidy Salyer combined to score 13 points each, respectively.
With the loss, the Warriors drop to 2-15 on the 2019-20 season with an 0-6 mark in SAA play, while Centre improves to 9-8 on the season with an even 3-3 mark in conference play.
Hendrix shot 15 for 47 (31.9%) from the floor, 7 of 20 (35%) from deep and 8 of 11 (72.7%) from the free throw mark.
Hendrix battles Sewanee at noon Sunday from Sewanee, Tennessee
