The Hendrix Warriors lost their third consecutive game Tuesday, dropping a 70-43 decision to Texas Lutheran at Groves Gym.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-6.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Hendrix Warriors lost their third consecutive game Tuesday, dropping a 70-43 decision to Texas Lutheran at Groves Gym.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-6.
Hendrix got off to a quick start, leading 13-11 after one quarter. However, things went south in the second quarter as the Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 27-4 in the second quarter to lead 38-17 at halftime.
Shelby Heil led Hendrix with 11 points. Madi Pierce and Blysse Harmon had eight points each. Bella Cates scored six. Simone Shields had five. Maddie Pardeck added four. Megan Gray added a free throw.
Heil and Pierce led Hendrix with seven rebounds each.
The Warriors return to the court Saturday at home against Fontbonne University. Tipoff is set for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.