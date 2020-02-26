ARKADELPHIA — In a series that dates back to 1906, Hendrix hit the road to Arkadelphia on Tuesday afternoon to take on NCAA Division II foe Ouachita Baptist.
Hendrix grabbed the early 1-0 lead in the first after Tom Flisk singled to score Adam Bland, but the Tigers soon tied the game in the bottom half of the first frame.
Seth Tucker blasted his first career home run in the third frame to put the Warriors up 3-1 in the third.
The Tigers scored two runs in the third and five in the fourth, including a grand slam, as Ouachita hung on to defeat the Warriors 14-6 Tuesday.
Garrett Elwell saw his first collegiate start against the Tigers, pitching three innings and allowed six runs.
Hendrix tallied doubles in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but only managed to score runs from that in the third, sixth and seventh.
Flisk carded his first four-hit game after going 4 for 5 with a pair of RBI.
Bland hit 2 for 4 with two runs scored, while Ryan Torres picked up his first collegiate hit and RBI Tuesday.
Tyler Wilson saw his second outing of the year, pitching a near perfect sixth inning.
Nathan Silva pitched the last inning, allowing two hits and a run off 17 pitches in his third game of the year.
This is the first meeting between both teams since 2016.
The Warriors return home to take on MacMurray in a three-game series from Warrior Field.
First pitch is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
