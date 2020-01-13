Warriors get best of Millsaps in a clash top SAA teams

After an impressive win against Birmingham-Southern on Friday, Hendrix looked to stay atop the Southern Athletic Association standings with a huge matchup against Millsaps Sunday afternoon — two teams knotted at the top of the conference standings.
After Millsaps held a 10-point advantage in the opening half, a 12-1 Warrior run helped Hendrix to a 28-27 halftime lead.
Despite Millsaps making a run in the second half, the Warriors outscored the Majors 45-39 in the final 20 minutes of action as Hendrix defeated Millsaps 73-66 in a meaningful game in the SAA standings.
With the win, Hendrix improves to 10-6 on the year with an impressive 4-1 mark in conference play, while Millsaps falls to 11-5 and 3-2 in SAA competition.
Seth Stanley led the way with 25 points, while Jacob Link logged his third double-double of the season (16 points, 10 rebounds).
Despite only scoring five points in the games first nine minutes of play, the Warriors only trailed by 10, 15-5, with 11:02 left in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Sean Coman, two free throws by Coman and a layup by Alex Conrad and a layup by Stanley brought Hendrix with a point, 15-14, with 8:35 to go in the half.
Millsaps grew its lead back out to seven before a trifecta from Stanley, with less than a minute to go, tied the game up at 25.
Jack Eaton's and-one play with nine seconds to go in the opening half turned a Warrior two-point deficit into a one-point advantage for the home team as Hendrix enjoyed the 28-27 lead at the break.
The Majors enjoyed an eight-point cushion with 16:19 left until Hendrix countered on an impressive 13-0 run nearly midway through the second half.
Back-to-back free throws by Link capped off the 13-0 run, which gave Hendrix the 43-38 advantage with 11:44 left.
Eaton found Link for three with 5:10 to go to put Hendrix up nine, 58-49.
It was one of his game-high four assists on the day.
With 2:25 to go, Stanley found Coman from beyond the arc in the left corner as the sophomores helped put Hendrix up by five points, 62-57.
Link hit two crucial free throws with 97 seconds left after Millsaps pulled within three.
After four missed shots on the ensuing possession for the Majors, Conrad hit a free throw to put Hendrix up 65-59 with 39 ticks on the clock left.
Millsaps picked up a technical foul with 26 seconds left.
Hendrix went on to make its final eight free throws of the game as the Warriors picked up the huge 73-66 win over Millsaps.
Stanley shot 6 of 15 from the floor on the day and 10 for 16 from the charity stripe, while also accounting for two assists, two steals and a block.
Link shot 5 of 12 from the floor and 5 of 8 at the free-throw line.
Coman and Eaton added 10 points each, respectively, and combined to shoot 8 of 10 from the free throw mark.
Conrad added seven points off the bench on 2 of 3 shooting and 3 for 4 at the charity stripe.
Carl Fitch registered five points, four rebounds and an assist in 23 minutes of work.
Hendrix shot 19 for 52 (36.5%) from the floor, 7 for 21 (33.3%) from deep and 28 for 40 (70%) from the free-throw line.
The 40 free throw attempts registered Sunday is a new season-high.
With the win at home, Hendrix now improves to 7-1 at home this season, while just 1-5 on the road (lone win was the overtime win at Berry on Jan. 5).
With just two games left until the halfway mark of the conference season, Hendrix is in a two-way tie for first place with Centre (Hendrix faces Centre next).
Hendrix hits the road to Danville, Kentucky, to take on Centre in a clash of the best in the SAA.
Tip-off is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.