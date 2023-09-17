The Hendrix Warriors had a done a lot of good things on both sides of the over the last two weeks, but could never put it all together at the same time and have a win to show for it.
That all changed on Saturday, as the Warriors exploded for 551 total yards of offense while forcing 3 turnovers in a 51-38 win over Southwestern in the 2023 Southern Athletic Association (SAA) opener.
Quarterback Jacob Buniff continues to shine in his first season as the starter. The sophomore threw for 395 yards Saturday afternoon and tossed a career-high 5 touchdowns.
Mason Hays and Jax Johnson had career days on the perimeter, as the two juniors both tallied 100+ yard days. Hays would also haul in a touchdown, while Johnson finished the afternoon with two.
For the first time this season, Hendrix had a 100-yard rusher, with freshman Jason Sullivan having a breakout day. The Carlisle native logged 113 yards on the ground, significantly boosted by an electrifying 80-yard TD run.
Zach Schultz's blackshirt defense caused several turnovers last weekend versus East Texas Baptist, and picked up where they left off. The Warriors forced four turnovers, the first coming on the very first play of Southwestern's first possession via an Ethan Armour strip sack.
Sophomores Keaton Hahn and Ryan Maxwell both recorded interceptions, and Nathan Hahn's scoop-and-score from 9 yards following a recovery was the second scoop-and-score for the Warriors in as many weeks.
Hendrix gave up 177 yards on the ground but kept the Pirate aerial attack at bay, limiting to them 254 yards through the air.
With the first win now under their belt, Hendrix hits the road to take on Millsaps in Jackson, Miss. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM from Harper-Davis Field
