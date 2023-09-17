x

The Hendrix Warriros defense lines up for a play during Saturday's game with Southwestern.

 Courtesy of Hendrix College Sports Information

The Hendrix Warriors had a done a lot of good things on both sides of the over the last two weeks, but could never put it all together at the same time and have a win to show for it.

That all changed on Saturday, as the Warriors exploded for 551 total yards of offense while forcing 3 turnovers in a 51-38 win over Southwestern in the 2023 Southern Athletic Association (SAA) opener.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.