Three weeks after opening the four-game spring football season, both Hendrix College Warriors and Austin College Roos battle Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
Hendrix kicked off the now three-game spring season with a 37-27 win against Millsaps in Jackson, Mississippi.
Hendrix put up two scores near the end of the first quarter as senior running back Kip VanHoose rushed for a 2-yard score, while sophomore quarterback Jacob Wood connected with senior wide receiver Blake Hinton on a 15-yard pass.
Millsaps cut the lead in half on its next possession before Wood ran for a 30-yard touchdown, pushing the lead back to 14 with 10:36 left in the second quarter.
Neither team pushed anything across for the remainder of the second, but Millsaps finally answered on a 10-yard pass to begin the third.
Sophomore kicker Bennett Ellis split the uprights on a 24-yard field goal, while Millsaps closed the gap to four with 6:31 left in the game.
Hendrix got a pair of touchdowns to push the lead back out to 17 at 37-20 on a 14-yard Wood/Hinton connection, while freshman defensive back Parker Turley rushed for a 2-yard score.
Millsaps got a final touchdown with 6:34 left in the fourth and that was all it would get.
Wood finished the game with 218 yards passing and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 146 yards and one score, which allowed him to grab Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week honors.
While Hendrix took care of business on the road, Hendrix head coach Buck Buchanan’s alma mater Austin found themselves on the losing end of a 35-24 road contest at Trinity.
The Roos jumped first, scoring on a 19-yard pass from junior quarterback Tyler James to junior wide receiver Aaron Rideaux.
Trinity tied it up at seven to begin the second on an 8-yard pass.
Ultimately, the first half was a defensive struggle with both teams heading into halftime tied at seven.
It took no time at all for Austin to get back on the board with a 38-yard field goal from sophomore kicker John Aldridge with 14:05 left in the third.
Trinity jumped back a little more than seven minutes later on a 1-yard touchdown pass.
Austin answered with a 26-yard touchdown from James to senior tight end Broderick Hampton to give the Roos a 17-14 lead.
But, the fourth quarter saw Trinity come alive for a 21-point quarter, while Austin only pushed across one final touchdown with 26 seconds left in the game on a 17-yard pass from James to Rideaux.
Austin managed just 221 yards of total offense, while rushing for minus three yards.
Conversely, Hendrix had 391 yards of total offense against Millsaps.
Due to COVID postponing the 2020 fall football season to the spring, the two teams last met Oct. 26, 2019, in Sherman, Texas, which Hendrix won 41-12.
The Warriors hold a 4-3 record over Austin, winning all three home games in the series.
Saturday’s game is scheduled for a noon kickoff at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
