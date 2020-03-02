In a rematch of the 2018 Southern Athletic Association Championship Game, Hendrix faced the Berry Vikings from Danville, Kentucky.
With a spot in the title game on the line this time, Berry outscored Hendrix 46-35 in the second half to defeat the Warriors, 72-61.
The Warriors finish the 2019-20 season with a 16-11 mark and reach the SAA semifinals for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
Seth Stanley scored his 1,000th career point in early in the second half and finished the game with 29 points on 9 of 20 shooting from the floor in all 40 minutes of action.
The 16 wins on the season is the most since the 2008-29 season, while the nine SAA regular season victories are the most in program history.
After scoring just five points in the first five minutes, Hendrix controlled the 5-4 advantage early on after after a made jumper by Jacob Link.
Stanley scored six straight points nearly midway through the first half as Hendrix led 9-6 with 10:46 left in the half.
After trailing for most of the rest of the first half, Jack Eaton and Link recorded quick 5-0 run before Stanley made a layup as the first half horn expired as both teams were knotted at 26.
Stanley scored the first seven points of the second half which was capped off with a 3-pointer.
The shot that helped him secure his 1,000th career point as Hendrix trailed 34-33 with 15 minutes left.
Berry carded a quick 8-0 run, but another 3-pointer from the sophomore forward made it a four-point game, 44-40, with 10 minutes left.
With five minutes left, Stanley canned another trifecta before Link made a jumper 30 seconds later as Hendrix just trailed by a point, 57-56, but a 9-0 Viking run over the next two minutes put Berry up by 10, 66-56, with 2:10 left.
The Vikings carded a quick 4-0 run and made two final free throws to secure the 72-61 victory over Hendrix before falling to Centre in the SAA Championship Game.
Link tallied 15 points, seven rebounds and a team-best five assists in his final collegiate game, while shooting a perfect 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and one steal.
Alex Conrad scored six points and pulled down five rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
Eaton tallied five points in 16 minutes off work off the bench, while Sean Coman and Carl Fitch combined for six points and 14 rebounds against Berry.
Stanley ended up shooting 4 of 10 from deep and 7 for 10 from the charity stripe in his first SAA Semifinal game of his young career.
The Warriors shot 20 of 52 (38.5%) from the floor, 7 of 23 (30.4%) from deep and 14 for 18 (77.8%) from the free-throw line Saturday.
Despite the loss Saturday, the Warriors still went 2-1 against Berry on the year.
The Warriors' season is now complete.
Hot bats lead Warriors baseball to series victory over MacMurray on Sunday
After splitting the day Saturday against MacMurray, the Warriors looked for its second series win of the year.
Kyle Wellman pitched six stellar innings and the Warriors carved two five-run frames as Hendrix rolled to the 16-2 victory over the Highlanders.
The Warriors plated the 16 runs off just 14 hits — one day after exploding for 22 hits in game one Saturday.
Tom Flisk went 3 for 4 at the plate with a team-high four runs and two RBI.
Hendrix improves to 5-9 on the year, while the Highlanders fall to 2-5.
The Warriors will remain in Conway to take on University of the Ozarks at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Warriors lacrosse pick up 10-6 victory over Huntingdon on Sunday
In the third game of the year, Hendrix traveled to Montgomery, Alabama, to take on Huntingdon.
In search of its first win on the year, the Warriors manufactured eight first half goals and cruised to the 10-6 victory over the Hawks.
Alexis Williams picks up her first collegiate victory after playing all 60 minutes for the Warriors and carding 12 saves.
A huge 6-0 run midway through the first half helped the Warriors turn a 2-1 deficit into a 7-1 lead.
With the win, Hendrix improves to 1-2 on the year, while Huntingdon falls to 3-2.
Hendrix returns home to face Centre at 1 p.m. Saturday from Warrior Field.
