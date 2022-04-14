ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix's Agustin Kalinowski has been named the Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
The freshman earns the honor for the first time this season.
Kalinowski, ranked No. 22 in the Atlantic South Region, swept a pair of No. 1 singles matches in conference play at Central Arkansas' tennis courts.
On April 9, he defeated Faraz Ghamgosar of Centre, 6-2 and 6-0. The next day, the Cordoba, Argentina, native dropped Noah Holsclaw, ranked No. 20 in the region, of No. 33 Sewanee, 6-4 and 6-0.
Kalinowski is 12-3 in No. 1 doubles this season, having won eight-straight matches.
Hendrix concludes the regular season with two league dual matches, starting at 9 a.m. April 23 at Birmingham-Southern.
