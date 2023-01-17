The Hendrix Warriors handed Millsaps its first conference loss of the of the season, defeating the Majors 71-69 on Friday evening in front of a raucous crowd at Grove Gymnasium.
Simone Shields and Bella Cates went off for career-highs as Hendrix improved to 2-2 in conference play.
The two sides could not be separated after one half of play, entering the halftime interval square at 32-32.
With 6:43 left in the fourth quarter, the Majors jumped out to an 11-point advantage. But a 10-2 Hendrix run brought the Warriors back within 3 less with just under 5 minutes to play.
Shields came up with a crucial steal at the 1:43 mark to lead to an Alicia McCloria 3-ball to tie the affair at 64-64. After a couple Millsaps free throws, McCloria was once again good from deep, this time to give the Warriors a decisive lead.
Cates, Shields, and Madi Pierce would each convert from the stripe to help the Warriors hang on after a Meagan Bickmann 3-pointer brought the Majors back within 1.
Shields would finish with a career-high 17 points, while Cates also hit a career tally with 16 of her own, including four three-pointers on the night.
Pierce and Blysse Harmon each finished in double figures as well.
Shelby Heil's six boards helped Hendrix match the Majors on the glass.
Hendrix could not follow up the success on Sunday, dropping a 113-88 decision to Birmingham-Southern at Grove Gymnasium.
Madi Pierce led all scorers with 27 points. The senior grabbed 11 boards to record yet another double double.
Shields tallied a new career-high with 25 points and had 7 rebounds.
Bella Cates and Harmon each finished in double figures with 13 and 12, respectively.
Hendrix shot 54.9% from the field but could only convert on 29 of 56 free throw attempts.
The Warriors will be back in action next Friday to take on the Berry Vikings. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM CT at Grove Gymnasium.
