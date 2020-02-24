Hosting its first-ever Southern Athletic Association tournament game, the Hendrix College Warriors beat Birmingham-Southern 75-68 on Sunday.
“I was proud of the guys,” Warriors coach Thad McCracken said. “We made some adjustments from the last time we played them. The guys made those adjustments really well. We didn’t shoot it particularly very well from three, but they did. We found a way to hang on there and makes some plays down the stretch.”
Sunday’s win at Grove Gymnasium was the third time the Warriors and Panthers met up this season with both teams picking up home wins in the two contests.
Hendrix beat BSC 93-81 on Jan. 10 at home, and then the Panthers rolled over the Warriors in a 104-75 win Feb. 7 in Birmingham, Alabama.
This time, it was Hendrix who prevailed at home, doing enough in the first half to pick up the win.
Throughout much of the first half, the two teams were fighting for the lead despite the Warriors’ poor shooting as BSC eventually took a 19-14 lead with nine minutes left in the half.
But, at that point, it was time for a Hendrix run.
The Warriors began pouring in points, going on a 16-4 run that spanned the final nine minutes.
Unlike the early part of the quarter, the shot selection got better for Hendrix as a pair of close-range baskets pulled the Warriors back within one.
Then, sophomore forward Seth Stanley hit the first two of 15 free throws of the game to give Hendrix the lead.
BSC added a pair of free throws from junior guard Matt Gonda to retake the lead before Stanley was fouled on a 3-point attempt, which sent him to the line to knock down all three.
Sophomore guard Sean Coman followed with a 3-pointer, and then Panthers sophomore guard Evan Sigler scored on a layup after he got a steal, making the score 26-23.
The Warriors closed out the half scoring the final four points as senior guard Jacob Link scored on a layup, but couldn’t complete the and-one attempt and then another pair of free throws by Stanley ended the half with Hendrix taking a 30-23 lead.
“The guys just kind of settled in,” McCracken said. “They threw a little triangle-and-two or a box-and-one at us and we were able to get some other guys loose aside from Seth and get a little run there to blow it open. Credit to them. We started to blow it open in the second half and they made a run. We just found a way to hang on.”
The Warriors did start to blow open the game in the second half, eventually racing out to a 44-26 lead with 16:22 left in the game.
However, the Panthers started chipping away, eventually pulling with eight at the 11:49 mark.
Fewer than six minutes later, BSC had cut the Hendrix lead down to six points with 5:57 left.
The Warriors pushed the lead back out to 10 with 5:14 left, but the Panthers didn’t go away.
A layup and a corner 3-pointer by BSC junior guard Paul Fitzgerald had cut the lead back down to six.
The, Link hit a key 3-pointer with 2:19 left to keep the Panthers at bay.
From there, it was a free throw game for the Warriors as a pair of converted threes from BSC got things a little too close for comfort for Hendrix.
WIth the lead cut down to three with 39.9 seconds left, Stanley toed the line for his final time and hit free throws No. 14 and 15 to push the lead back out to five.
But, Panthers senior guard Calvin Bak was fouled on a 3-point attempt and calmly knocked down all three, bringing BSC within two with 31.6 left on the clock.
However, Hendrix started drawing fouls at the end, stepping to the line three different times and knocking down five of six to ice the game.
Stanley finished the game with 34 points, while Link and Coman finished with double-doubles as Link had a 12 points/12 rebounds game and Coman had an 11 points/11 rebounds game.
“The double-doubles were a bit unexpected. Not necessarily from Jacob. Jacob’s been doing this his entire career. Sean Coman sneaking in there and grabbing 11 rebounds. That’s got to be his first double-double.”
The win locked in Hendrix’s first-ever SAA Tournament win as they will head to Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, to play Berry in the semifinals of the tournament.
“We’ve beat them twice in the regular season, but that doesn’t mean squat. We’ve always said it’s hard to beat a team three times, so we’ve got to make sure we prepare well this week. Take that over there and take it to them again.”
Game time is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday in Danville, Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.