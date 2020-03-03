The Southern Athletic Association office announced its 2019-20 postseason awards Monday morning and three Hendrix men's basketball players were honored.
Seth Stanley was named to the All-SAA First Team following a sensational season.
The sophomore forward led the league in scoring and recorded the historic 61-point game Feb. 15 at Rhodes in the regular season finale.
It was the most points in any NCAA game at the time.
Stanley was a four-time SAA men's basketball player of the week over the course of the season and also averaged 23.5 points per game and 4.5 rebounds.
The Rogers native shot 43.4% from the floor and 36.8% from beyond the arc, while also recording his 1,000th career points in the conference semifinal game against Berry on Feb. 29.
Stanley was tabbed the 2018-19 SAA Newcomer of the Year and also earned All-SAA Honorable Mention honors last year.
Sean Coman and Jacob Link earned All-SAA Honorable Mention honors.
Coman, also a sophomore from Dallas, Texas, averaged 13.5 points per game and recorded his first-ever double-double Feb. 23 in the historic home playoff win over Birmingham-Southern.
The guard also shot 34.1% from deep, while sustaining a free throw percentage of 80.3%.
Link is a native from Flower Mound, Texas.
Link recorded six double-double performances on the season and averaged 11.3 points per game and 7.5 rebounds.
The senior guard also shot 44.5% from the floor and dished out 82 assists on the season.
Hendrix’s McCracken tabbed SAA Coach of the Year
After leading Hendrix men's basketball to all sorts of success, head coach Thad McCracken has been named the Southern Athletic Association Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season, announced by the SAA on Monday morning.
McCacken, a native of Bedford, Indiana, led the Warriors to a 15-10 mark on the regular season with nine huge SAA wins.
McCracken's 2019-20 team also went an incredible 11-2 inside the confines of Grove Gymnasium.
The 15 wins on the regular season is the most in his era here, while the nine conference wins are as well.
The Warriors also finished second in the conference standings, also McCracken's best finish and hosted its first-ever SAA Tournament game Feb. 23 in a 75-68 victory over Birmingham-Southern.
The Warriors finished this season 16-11 and reached for the conference semifinals for the second time in the last three seasons.
Warriors’ Jenkins tabbed All-SAA Honorable Mention
After several incredible performances over the course of the 2019-20 season, Kessie Jenkins has been named an Southern Athletic Association Honorable Mention selection, announced by the conference office Monday morning.
Jenkins, a native of Batesville, averaged 9.7 points per game and 5.5 rebounds.
The junior forward scored 251 points and shot 49.2% from the floor.
In addition, Jenkins recorded three double-doubles on the season including one in the SAA Quarterfinals against No. 13 Oglethorpe from Atlanta, Georgia.
Hendrix’s Dorfneilsen earns second SAA award of the year
After lead Hendrix to an impressive 21-0 victory over Dallas from Irving, Texas, Spencer Dorfneilsen has been named Southern Athletic Association Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
A native of Natick, Massachusetts, Dorfneilsen scored a season-high six goals and had two assists in the Warriors' big road win in Texas.
The sophomore also added seven ground balls on the day with only one turnover.
Dorfneilsen also accounted for 15 shots and 12 shots on goal, while also winning one face off.
Dorfneilsen and the rest of the Warriors host Milwaukee School of Engineering at 7 p.m. Thursday from Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
Mustangs’ Hodges named AMC Pitcher of the Week
Central Baptist College baseball pitcher Will Hodges was named the American Midwest Conference Pitcher of the Week, the AMC office announced Monday.
This is the second award for Hodges this season, as he was player of the week earlier this year.
Hodges made two appearances last week for a total of eight innings pitched.
On Tuesday, he threw a scoreless seventh inning with a strikeout against Crowley's Ridge, and then pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout on Friday against Park in a 1-0 win for the Mustangs.
In that game, Hodges struck out a career-high 11 batters and earned his fourth win of the season while posting his second career shutout.
CBC’s Seats named AMC Player of the Week
For the first time this season and the third time in her illustrious career, Central Baptist College softball player Allison Seats has been named the American Midwest Conference player of the week, the AMC office announced Monday.
This is the first time a softball player for the Mustangs has been recognized this season.
Seats went 5-8 in a doubleheader sweep of Cottey College last Saturday.
Seats had a pair of doubles, a home run, an RBI and scored three times in the sweep to help the softball team improve to 11-2 on the season.
