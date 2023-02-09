The Hendrix Warriors opened the 2023 baseball season with a win at home against in-state foe Ozarks.

A five-run bottom of the first inning solidified a Warrior lead that would not be relinquished for the rest of the contest. Hendrix starting pitcher Miles Schluterman gave the team three and one-third innings of work allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits and 4 walks. The Warrior bullpen was dominant, allowing only one run on four hits over the course of the next five and two-thirds innings. Sophomore Jackson Corrigan picked up the win in relief. Bobby Fowler and Jacob Wagner posted solid innings in relief. Freshman Tucker Isbell was lights-out in his collegiate debut, striking out the side to close out the game.

