The Hendrix Warriors opened the 2023 baseball season with a win at home against in-state foe Ozarks.
A five-run bottom of the first inning solidified a Warrior lead that would not be relinquished for the rest of the contest. Hendrix starting pitcher Miles Schluterman gave the team three and one-third innings of work allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits and 4 walks. The Warrior bullpen was dominant, allowing only one run on four hits over the course of the next five and two-thirds innings. Sophomore Jackson Corrigan picked up the win in relief. Bobby Fowler and Jacob Wagner posted solid innings in relief. Freshman Tucker Isbell was lights-out in his collegiate debut, striking out the side to close out the game.
At the plate, the Warriors put on a show: 22 runs on 18 hits while drawing a whopping 12 walks. Four Warriors had multiple hits: Hogan Ralston (2), Drake Job (3), Austin Rabago (2), and Joseph Watts (3). Two of Watts' hits were good for extra bases. Adam Bland, Owen Shaw, and Zach Marriott all collected a stolen base and scored at least once.
Four Warrior freshmen made their debuts: Austin Rabago, Caleb Ougel, David Ripple, and Tucker Isbell. This year's crop of freshman talent is very eye-catching, and it is easy to assume that more freshmen will get opportunities to help the team this weekend when the Warriors host University of Dallas. Tuesday's incredibly talented Warriors lineup was one run shy of tying the program's single-game runs record which they set last season against Ozarks on 8 March 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.