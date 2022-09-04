Hendrix College football coach Buck Buchanan spent the entire offseason reiterating to his team the importance of building off of back-to-back wins to end the 2021 season.
Suffice to say, the Hendrix Warriors got the message.
Led by a stellar defensive effort, the Warriors shut out Austin 20-0 and never allowed the 'Roos a chance of getting their offense going on Saturday.
Mitchell Johnson was responsible for 10 total tackles, while Riley McMurren forced one of three Roo fumbles on a day the stout Warriors defense held Austin to 114 total offensive yards. Austin could only muster 2.8 yards per rush on 40 attempts.
Jacob Wood made his eagerly-waited return after missing most of the 2021 season, tossing for 238 yards with two critical completions that allowed Warrior drives to continue.
Tajae White and Jaxon Cobern both eclipsed 100 total yards, while freshman Auvic White rushed for all three touchdowns.
The Warrior offense converted 50 percent of its third down conversions and 2 of 3 fourth down conversions, while the defense limited the 'Roos to a 25 percent conversion percentage.
With the 'Roos running the triple option, time of possession was going to be of great significance. Hendrix had the ball for a total of 34:25, and while the offense could not convert in the red zone on the game's opening drive, they did take well over half the time off the clock in the first quarter with a 8:35 drive. The Warriors ran a total of 69 offensive plays to Austin's 43.
This was the two teams' first meeting since Austin left the Southern Athletic Association for the American Southwest Conference. Saturday's win made for the Warriors' third consecutive win over the 'Roos.
Hendrix hits the road next week to take on a former conference foe in Washington University in St. Louis.
