MARSHALL, Texas — Hendrix headed to east Texas on Saturday evening to take on East Texas Baptist (ETBU) in the first-ever matchup between the two programs.
The Warriors could not have asked for a better first half on Saturday. After fumbling the opening kick off inside the East Texas Baptist (ETBU) 25-yard line, the Blackshirt defense buckled down, turning the Tigers over on downs.
Slate Stanton's 27-yard field goal capped Hendrix's first true possession after a methodical drive down the field to open the scoring.
Hendrix would find the end-zone not much later, driving 90 yards on 9 plays, with Jacob Buniff finding Jax Johnson up the middle for a 30-yard touchdown.
It would go from good to better in a span of minutes. Seth Hakanson scooped up a Tiger fumble in ETBU territory, and it took the Warrior offense just three plays to score, as Buniff found Parker Turley from seven yards out for Hendrix's second touchdown.
Turnovers would continue to plague ETBU, as the Warriors forced another fumble on back-to-back possessions. The Blackshirt defense would not leave it to the offense this time, as Cameron Daniels picked up the loose ball and ran it all the way back for a 55-yard scoop-and-score.
ETBU would respond with a touchdown of their own, but Buniff answered promptly, finding Turley once again from short distance to extend the lead back to 17.
Hendrix would end the half on a high note, engineering another scoring drive on the stroke of halftime, with Buniff finding Christian Gadison in the back of the end zone to go into the half with a 31-7 lead.
The second half was different story entirely. ETBU would storm back to score 31 unanswered points and take a 38-31 lead late in the fourth quarter. Taking over at their own 31 yard line with 2:49 to play, Buniff was money again, leading the Warriors on a 69-yard drive that ended with another Gadison touchdown reception.
Hendrix opted to go for the win, but could not convert the two-point attempt.
However, the Warriors successfully recovered the subsuquent onside kick attempt, and Buniff found Utley on a 34-yard completion to get Hendrix down to the Tiger 22-yard line with 00:08 to play.
But it was not meant to be in the end, as a Warrior 39-yard field goal attempt was no good.
For the second consecutive week, Buniff threw for 400+ yards, ending the evening 33-for-53 with 412 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Hendrix drops to 0-2, and will return to Conway to kick off play in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) next week versus the conference's newest addition, the Southwestern Pirates.
