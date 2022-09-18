PROSPER, Texas — After a sputtering start versus Washington University of St. Louis last week, the Hendrix Warriors got off to a fast one versus Howard Payne. However, that did not last long as Hendrix lost 67-10.
After giving up a 44-yard completion on the game's opening play, the Warrior defense held firm in the red zone, with Colten Johnson sacking Landon McKinney for a 1 yard loss to hold the Yellow Jackets scoreless. Hendrix then drove 63 yards on 13 plays, and Slate Stanton was able to drive through his first field goal from 39 yards out.
Howard Payne responded with a 55 yard drive, punching it in the end zone from 1 yard out to take a 6-3 lead. That score would remain for the rest of the 1st quarter.
It all went downhill after that. The Yellow Jackets would go on to outscore the Warriors 61-7 over the next three quarters.
The Warriors did mount an impressive 8 play, 97 yard drive early in the 4th quarter that culminated in a first-ever touchdown for freshman Jacob Mathis.
Auvic White led all rushers with 62 yards on 15 carries.
Jacob Wood finished 11 for 28 with 136 yards and a TD. The senior also ran for 38 yards on 11 carries.
Senior Bennett Ellis set a new career record for the second-consecutive week with a 53 yard punt in the 4th quarter to pin Howard Payne on their own 4 yard line.
Juniors Nate Hahn and Parker Turley each recorded sacks.
The Warriors have a bye this upcoming week before returning home on Oct. 1 to kick off conference play versus No. 7 Trinity.
