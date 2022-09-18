PROSPER, Texas — After a sputtering start versus Washington University of St. Louis last week, the Hendrix Warriors got off to a fast one versus Howard Payne. However, that did not last long as Hendrix lost 67-10.

After giving up a 44-yard completion on the game's opening play, the Warrior defense held firm in the red zone, with Colten Johnson sacking Landon McKinney for a 1 yard loss to hold the Yellow Jackets scoreless.  Hendrix then drove 63 yards on 13 plays, and Slate Stanton was able to drive through his first field goal from 39 yards out.

