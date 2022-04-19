ATLANTA, Georgia — No. 6 seed Hendrix men's lacrosse team will travel to No. 3 seed Sewanee for the Southern Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals, the league office announced Monday. Saturday's game begins at 7 p.m.
The winner of Saturday's Warriors/Tigers game advances to the semifinals to face No. 2 seed Birmingham-Southern on April 29.
Hendrix won at Sewanee, 11-10 in overtime, on April 8 when Alec Davis scored the game-winner with 2:50 left in the extra period.
The Warriors earned their first win in 14 all-time meetings with the Tigers.
The Warriors are 5-2 in true road games this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.