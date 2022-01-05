Hendrix men’s basketball, which raced out to a 36-9 lead over Rhodes in Monday's Southern Athletic Association opener for both teams, won its seventh-consecutive game in the series and sixth-straight inside Grove Gymnasium following a 78-56 victory, its eighth-straight overall on Garrison Court.
In the last three seasons, the Orange and Black have won 20 of 23 home games.
Six of the Warriors' last seven wins over the Lynx, including five in Grove Gymnasium, have come by double digits.
Hendrix (8-4, 1-0 SAA) blistered the nets for the first 13:49 on Monday to build a 27-point advantage. The Warriors scored the first eight points of the game. Jack Eaton scored seven-straight points in a 1:59 span and seven of the first 10 for Hendrix, which made its first six shot attempts and five 3s.
The Warriors built a 46-20 halftime advantage on the strength of superior shooting, going 46.4 percent (13 of 28) from the floor, 60 percent (9 of 15) from behind the arc and 73.3 percent (11 of 15) from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Hendrix limited Rhodes (5-6, 0-1 SAA) to just 24.2 percent (8 of 33) from the field and 0 of 9 from 3.
The Warriors led by 32 points four times in the second half and by no less than 20 in the final 20 minutes, shooting 47.6 percent (10 of 21) from the floor and 9 of 15 from the stripe.
Seth Stanley tallied a game-high 19 points, going 4 of 5 from distance and a perfect 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in the win. Sean Coman scored nine points after shooting 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Darvis Rasberry Jr. and Jonathan Ryan each had eight points.
Rasberry Jr. shot 3 of 5 inside the arc and grabbed a season-high nine rebounds. Ryan shot 4 of 7 inside the 3-point line.
Eaton dished out four assists and had a season-high three steals. Eaton, Stanley and Carl Fitch had six rebounds apiece.
Eaton tied career-highs in assists and steals and posted a season-high in rebounds.
All 15 Hendrix players who dressed played at least four minutes, and 11 found the scoring column.
The Warriors shot 46.9 percent (23 of 49) overall and 54.5 percent (12 of 22) from 3. Hendrix tied a season-high with 30 free throw attempts, making 20, one shy of a season-high. The Warriors generated 17 turnovers, leading to 27 points, and got 40 points from their reserves.
David Fitzgerald ended with 15 points on 5 of 15 shooting and a 4 of 6 clip from the free-throw line in the loss.
The Lynx shot 31 percent (22 of 71) overall, 11.5 percent (3 of 26) from distance and 52.9 percent (9 of 17) from the foul line.
The Warriors eye their third-straight home win over Oglethorpe at 8 p.m. Friday, the second of three-consecutive league games inside Grove Gymnasium.
