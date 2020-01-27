Hendrix men's basketball battled the Sewanee Tigers on Sunday in a very meaningful game in the Southern Athletic Association standings.
After trailing by 18 in the first half a week ago in Sewanee, Tennessee, and carving a night-point victory, the Warriors jumped out to an 18-point lead Sunday afternoon midway through the first half inside Grove Gymnasium.
The Tigers crawled within two points in the second half, but Hendrix hung on to the lead thanks to some timely baskets as the Warriors pulled off the 85-81 win to remain in a second-place tie (Oglethorpe) in the SAA standings.
With the win, Hendrix improves to 12-8 on the season with a 6-3 mark in SAA play.
The 12 wins on the season are the most wins in a single-season since the 2014-15 season.
The Tigers fall to 9-11 on the season with a 3-6 mark in conference play.
After recording two wins against the Tigers in the last seven days, Hendrix has recorded its first regular season sweep against the Sewanee Tigers in program history.
Jacob Link fell short of a triple-double after recording 19 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, while Seth Stanley scored a team-high 22 points.
Hendrix shot 25 of 54 (46.3%) from the floor, 9 of 24 (37.5%) from deep and 26 of 38 (68.4%) from the charity stripe in the huge conference win Sunday.
With five SAA games left on the regular season, Hendrix is in a two-way tie for second place in the SAA standings (Oglethorpe).
The winner of Friday's game from Conway obtains sole possession of second place in the conference standings.
The top four teams in the standings will host the opening round of the 2020 SAA Championships.
Hendrix improves to 8-2 when playing inside the confines of Grove Gymnasium this season and also 4-1 in SAA games at home this season.
Up next, Hendrix remains in Grove Gymnasium to take on Oglethorpe at 8 p.m. Friday as part of Senior Day.
A win Friday and Hendrix will clinch its first winning season since the 2008-09 season.
Hot shooting not quite enough as Hendrix women fall short of Tigers
In search of its first Southern Athletic Association win on the season, Hendrix hosted the Sewanee Tigers on Sunday inside Grove Gymnasium.
Looking to avoid the regular season sweep, the Warriors shot over 45% from the floor and over 42% from deep but it was not quite enough as the Warriors fell to the Tigers, 65-53.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-18 on the season with an 0-9 mark in SAA play, while the Sewanee Tigers improve to 8-12 on the season and 3-6 in conference games.
Anissa Gutierrez scored a team-high 14 points with three 3-pointers while Kessie Jenkins added 10.
The Warriors shot 17 of 41 (41.5%) from the floor, 7 of 21 (33.3%) from deep and 12 for 16 (75%) from the charity stripe Sunday.
Hendrix remains in Conway to take on Oglethorpe at 6 p.m. Friday inside Grove Gymnasium.
Warriors clinch second clean sweep in as many days
After carving a clean sweep Friday from Elsah, Illinois, in the Principia Sprint Invite, Hendrix remained in Elsah to take part in the Principia Panther Invite.
For the second consecutive day, Hendrix men's and women's swimming and diving teams recorded a clean sweep after the men's team carded 499 points through 32 events in the invitational while the women's team recorded 651 points.
With the win on Saturday, the women's swimming and diving team has now won three meets in a row on the season.
Between both teams, Hendrix carded 13 first-place performances Saturday.
Hendrix will return to Conway to take on Millsaps at 1 p.m. Saturday in the final home meet of the 2019-20 season.
