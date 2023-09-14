x

Hendrix senior Will Kelton scored a hat trick during the Warriors win over the University of Dallas last Friday.

 Courtesy of Hendrix College

After starting the season 0-2, Hendrix headed to Texas for a road trip that featured matches with the University of Dallas and Austin College looking to recover from their poor start. Safe to say, they recovered just fine.

The Warriors fired 5 past the Crusaders on Friday night, helped in large part by a Will Kelton hat trick. The senior from Dallas had quite the homecoming, netting one from open play and scoring two more from the spot. Jack Hamilton and Omar Pelayo also got in on the goals in what turned out to be a rout that was never in doubt for Matt Kern's side.

