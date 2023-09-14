After starting the season 0-2, Hendrix headed to Texas for a road trip that featured matches with the University of Dallas and Austin College looking to recover from their poor start. Safe to say, they recovered just fine.
The Warriors fired 5 past the Crusaders on Friday night, helped in large part by a Will Kelton hat trick. The senior from Dallas had quite the homecoming, netting one from open play and scoring two more from the spot. Jack Hamilton and Omar Pelayo also got in on the goals in what turned out to be a rout that was never in doubt for Matt Kern's side.
Two days later, the Warriors took their newfound momentum to Sherman, and wasted no time getting out on the front foot verus the 'Roos. Pelayo netted the game's opener in the 18th minute, his second of the weekend, before Austin College equalized in the 42'.
But the match took a turn early in the second half as Sam Spencer saw red for the 'Roos in the 53'. With the man advantage, Hendrix regained its foothold as Austin Pettigrew rifled in the winning goal to seal the weekend sweep in Texas.
Hendrix outscored its opponents 7-1 over 180 minutes with help from two spectacular performances from the Warrior back line. James Leone was called into action three times on both sides of the interval in Sherman, finishing the afternoon with 6 saves to help preserve the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.