In this week’s column, I was pondering much of the week to talk about the college football national championship game/College Football Playoff or the transfer portal.
However, I’ve written about both of those topics several times now, and I had planned to write about another topic within last week’s Antonio Brown saga column.
What I want to tackle is the soon-to-be christened Washington Football Team and its stadium.
The Washington Football Team will soon go by its third name in five years when the franchise unveils its new brand and identity on Feb. 2.
The Football Team was seemingly forced to change its previous moniker from the “Redskins” after FedEx threatened to pull its sponsorship from Washington’s football stadium and team due to the off-color nickname.
Sports franchises have moved away from Native American branding over several years now, while “Redskins” was probably the one that had the worst moniker of all Native American associations.
MLB’s newly named Cleveland Guardians moved away from the Cleveland Indians to drop Native American association and to make caricatures of Native Americans.
Thus, starting in 2020, the burgundy and gold branded football team began using “Washington Football Team” as a placeholder until a new name was agreed upon.
University of Arkansas and Arkansas State fans can be relieved that Razorbacks and a variation of Red Wolves did not make the cut for the final name, which both were in contention at some point.
WFT has narrowed its choices down to three and in about two weeks, we’ll find out what the name will be.
CBS Sports ranked a top nine of nicknames that the Associated Press has reported could be a new name of the team.
Among the list are No. 9 Defenders, No. 8 Commanders, No. 7 Redhawks, No. 6 Brigade, No. 5 Sentinels, No. 4 Admirals, No. 3 Presidents, No. 2 Armada and No. 1 Red Hogs.
Though CBS ranked it No. 8, I do like the Commanders nickname and have for quite some time.
CBS knocks it for being generic, but I think it fits with the team because of the president being called the Commander in Chief.
I also like Admirals, but there is a minor-league hockey team in Milwaukee called the Admirals, so I don’t know the legal hoops to jump through there.
I also like a name that didn’t make the list, but has been floated around, is Red Tails.
Though more associated with Alabama due to the nickname given to the famed Tuskegee Airmen, a primary group of African American military pilots, I think the name would be a good way to honor those men and the logos that could be created would be great, in my opinion.
So, on Groundhog Day, we’ll have our answer.
Not only did I want to talk about the upcoming name change for the team, but I also wanted to talk about the state of the stadium.
Now, I could go on and talk about how Dan Snyder should not be the owner of the team as he is seemingly constantly in scandals, especially lately.
However, the stadium has been slowly falling into shambles.
Just this season alone, raw sewage has leaked and dumped on fans at least twice, urinals have leaked and most recently, railing broke and fans nearly fell on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Supposedly the fans were told to “Get the (expletive) off the field.”
Not only that, but the field has claimed the ACL’s of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III’s, Washington edge rusher Chase Young and future hall of famer Adrian Peterson.
Former quarterback Alex Smith’s career ended with a leg injury, a season-ending injury to quarterback Kyle Allen and a season-ending injury to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Though the field likely isn’t the cause of all those injuries, it just looks worse when combined with the other problems the stadium has.
After the Hurts incident, in which he personally sent a letter to the Washington organization, the team placed zip ties on the railing to hold it up.
For a better history of the stadium that sits in Maryland, I recommend checking out FivePoints Vids’ video on YouTube called “Why Has Fedex Field Gotten SO BAD?” where he explains why the stadium has fallen into the shape it’s in. Just a warning, however, there is some colorful language if one wants to avoid that.
The team’s contract at the stadium ends in 2027, but will the stadium last that long?
Hopefully there is a new stadium not far behind the name change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.