To say the last couple of weeks in sports has been anything but crazy would be ludicrous.
The second half of the MLB offseason has opened up and Spring Training has begun, the NFL’s free agency period began, the NCAA Tournament has begun and the NHL Trade Deadline has come and gone.
There has been a flurry of moves across the MLB, NFL and NHL, including what I believe to be the busiest NFL offseason in quite some time.
Big name players have been traded that I would normally think would be safe to stay.
Thus, bringing me to discuss the Deshaun Watson issue.
I generally don’t like bringing this stuff up, especially in columns because when it comes to legal matters, I don’t feel my opinion is too important.
In fact, that’s honestly how I feel about politics. That stuff drives people apart, and I’m not about that.
But, Watson being traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Houston Texans is something I feel I should write about because it speaks to not only how the NFL handles professional athletes, but I think it says a lot about how we view professional athletes as well.
Of course, this is my personal opinion, and I acknowledge that not everyone will hold the exact opinion I have.
Setting the table, Watson had cemented himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL by the end of the 2020 season.
He was coming off a season in which the Texans went 4-12, but Watson posted a league-leading 4,823 passing yards and his third Pro Bowl selection.
Watson did that a season after the Texans traded one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in DeAndre Hopkins.
With the Texans in turmoil, Watson demanded a trade in January 2021, thus signaling a potentially even worse fate for the Houston Texans as they were losing their star player.
Ownership didn’t want to move on from Watson, but he was adamant.
About two months after Watson had demanded a trade, allegations of sexual assault or misconduct arose and Watson found himself in legal battles.
Watson would not be traded, leading him to sit out the 2021 season.
Then, on March 11 of this year, it was determined that Watson would not face criminal charges in regards to sexual assault allegations, but he was still facing 22 civil lawsuits, which if true, they are absolutely disgusting acts from what I read per The Athletic.
After he was cleared of criminal charges NFL teams began courting Watson in order to lure the quarterback to their team.
In the days leading up to his trade, it seemed as though it was a two-horse race between the Atlanta Falcons and their rival New Orleans Saints.
Instead, Watson ultimately decided he wanted his destination to be Cleveland, which was dealing with its own quarterback drama with Baker Mayfield.
Thus, on March 18, Watson found himself on a new team, getting a five-year, $230 million, fully guaranteed contract from the Cleveland Browns with his 2022 salary being $1 million in case the NFL decides to suspend him.
To be honest, I find this gross. On March 8, the Browns posted a tweet where it showed they were celebrating women because of International Women’s Day, yet 10 days later, they were trading for a quarterback that has 22 civil lawsuits filed by women.
It seems hypocritical of the Browns organization as well as pandering to an audience saying they celebrate women and then trade for a man that has these allegations hanging over his head.
But, this is the nature of the NFL. Character doesn’t matter as long as teams feel a player can help them win.
It’s why guys like Greg Hardy get signed despite being arrested for domestic violence, or the league’s horrible history of domestic violence cases.
In the aftermath, the Browns have continually had to answer for acquiring Watson despite his legal trouble. And, rightfully so.
But, this allows me to bring up a different issue that I personally believe we as a society need to start doing and that’s not putting celebrities on pedestals despite their fame and fortune.
I love the Chicago Bulls because when I was a kid I got to watch Michael Jordan play, so I put a player on a pedestal, but I was a kid.
Recently, however, I have to remind myself that these celebrities are people just like you and I but with much more money and name recognition.
They make mistakes like everyone else and it’s blatant. That’s why there is a “cancel culture” going on in our world.
What really got me thinking about this was when the Chicago Cubs acquired Daniel Murphy from the Nationals in 2018.
A Cubs blog that I read often demanded that Murphy apologize and address comments he made about the gay community three years prior to his acquisition to the Cubs.
I personally felt at the time and still do that Murphy owed the blog nothing. He shouldn’t have to apologize for comments he made three years prior, especially when he had discussed what he said and became friends with openly gay league executive Billy Bean, not Billy Beane, the Oakland A’s general manager.
We, as a society, need to stop acting like these celebrities are higher than us because they make more money or are more well known.
We should tell our kids that it’s OK to like these celebrities, but not idolize them and make them out to be some supernatural force that can’t do anything wrong.
There’s a reason why there is a saying “never meet your idols.”
This Watson situation reiterates my feeling.
