The University of Central Arkansas baseball game with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday was canceled in the top of the fifth inning due to rain and lightning in the area.
The Bears were leading the Golden Lions 6-4 and needed just one more half inning for the game to be official.
UCA senior shortstop Christian Brasher had a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning — his third-career home run — that gave the Bears a 6-1 lead.
The Golden Lions picked up three runs in the top of the fourth to close the gap to 6-4 before lightning forced a 45-minute delay.
The game was then canceled at 3:10 after more rain and lightning reached the Conway area.
UCA returns to the road this weekend, taking on Houston Baptist in Southland Conference action at Husky Field in Houston, Texas.
The opening game is set for 2 p.m. Friday, followed by a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday and the series finale at 2 p.m. Sunday.
