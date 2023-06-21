St. Joseph multi-sport star Presli Webb will play one more volleyball game.
Webb was selected to play in the Arkansas HIgh School Coaches Association All-Star Game, which is Friday night at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Game time is 6 p.m.
“It is a huge honor to be able to play in the all-star game with some of the best players in the state,” Webb said. “I’ve put in a ton of work, so I’m happy to see it all pay off.”
Webb has played volleyball for six years, including three years with the 501 Volleyball club.
“Playing for St. Joseph volleyball meant a lot to me,” she said. “I was able to play alongside my best friends and learned the skills to be a leader on and off the court.”
Webb previously played basketball and is a star on the golf course, leading the Lady Bulldogs to the Class 2A state championship last fall. She finished second in the tournament, shooting 80. As a junior, she was the medalist in the state tournament, shooting 83.
Webb will continue her golf career at NCAA Division I Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky.
