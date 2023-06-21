x

St. Joseph's Presli Webb sends the ball back across the net during action last week. Webb will be playing in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game on Friday at the Farris Center in Conway.

 Courtesty of St. Jopseh School

St. Joseph multi-sport star Presli Webb will play one more volleyball game.

Webb was selected to play in the Arkansas HIgh School Coaches Association All-Star Game, which is Friday night at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Game time is 6 p.m.

