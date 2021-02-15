Birmingham-Southern defeated Hendrix, 85-80, on Saturday in the second Southern Athletic Association contest between the teams in a 24-hour span inside Bill Battle Coliseum.
Cameron Glover went for 21 points off the bench on 5 of 6 shooting from deep and a 6 of 6 effort from the free-throw line for Birmingham-Southern (9-3, 6-2 SAA). Christian Stewart tallied a double-double with 15 points, including a 9 of 10 mark from the free-throw line, and 12 rebounds.
The Panthers shot 45.2 percent (28 of 62) overall, 46.2 percent (12 of 26) from 3-point range and 17 of 22 from the stripe.
Seth Stanley ended with a season-high 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting inside the arc and a 7 of 8 mark from the free-throw line for Hendrix (2-4, 2-4 SAA). Jackson Parks tallied 14 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor and 2 of 3 from deep. Carl Fitch narrowly missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Fitch shot 6 of 9 inside the arc.
Alex Conrad grabbed seven rebounds for the Warriors.
Hendrix shot 44.6 percent (29 of 65) overall, 37.5 percent (6 of 16) from beyond the arc and 16 of 20 from the free-throw line. The Warriors held an edge in points in the paint, 42-32.
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium on Feb. 20 to host Centre at 4 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Kennedi Burns scored a season-high 26 points to lead five Hendrix players in double figures Sunday, but Birmingham-Southern outscored the Warriors a combined 59-35 in the second and third quarters to come away with a 119-90 win in the second Southern Athletic Association contest between the teams in less than 24 hours inside Bill Battle Coliseum.
Leah Middleton tallied 20 points to lead six Panthers in double figures. Ryane Williams and Cassady Quintana had 17 and 11, respectively.
Williams was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Alexia Hood ended with 15 points off the bench for Birmingham-Southern (4-9, 2-6 SAA), while Aukeivah Tellis and Brooke Westhoelter added 12 and 11, respectively.
The Panthers shot 39.4 percent (41 of 104) overall, 36 percent (18 of 50) from 3 and 19 of 27 from the free-throw line.
Burns shot 10 of 22 overall. Her 22 field goal attempts were third most in Hendrix (0-8, 0-8 SAA) history, while the 10 field goals were tied for 10th highest.
Burns went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc to go along with eight rebounds, which tied a season-high.
Kessie Jenkins tallied a season-high 17 points for the Warriors on 5 of 9 shooting inside the arc and posted career-highs for free throws made (seven) and attempted (nine).
Jenkins and Anissa Gutierrez each grabbed six rebounds.
Madi Pierce and Rachel Woppman each scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Orange and Black. The 11 rebounds was a season-high for Pierce, who recorded her second double-double this year. The 11 rebounds was a career-high for Woppman, who recorded the first double-double of her career.
Caroline Wendt poured in a season-high 11 points off the Hendrix bench on 4 of 6 shooting within the arc.
Drew Gaeng's squad shot 43.4 percent (33 of 76) overall and 21 of 30 from the stripe to go along with 54 points in the paint. The field goals, field goal attempts, free throws, free throw attempts and points in the paint were all season-highs. The 90 points was also a season-high.
The Warriors outscored the Panthers in the paint, 54-44.
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium on Friday to host Centre at 6 p.m.
Baseball
No. 25 Hendrix and Millsaps split their season-opening doubleheader Saturday at Twenty Field.
The Majors won game one 2-0, but the Warriors responded with a 5-2 victory in game two.
Inclement weather at Warrior Baseball Field forced a site change for the series to Millsaps.
Sunday's doubleheader between the teams has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
Beach Volleyball
Hendrix closed the Huntingdon Tournament on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over the tournament-host Hawks at Alice Reynolds Beach Volleyball Courts.
The Warriors’ win came before having their dual match against NCAA Division II Montevallo canceled.
Hendrix hosts NAIA member Park for four dual matches Feb. 20-21 at Central Arkansas' Beach Bear Sand Courts. Saturday's first match is set for 10 a.m.
