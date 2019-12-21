Weidenaar's big day, strong second half propel Bears to 71-67 victory

After an overall poor first half, the Central Arkansas men’s basketball team bounced back to start conference play 2-0 with a 71-67 win over the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Saturday at the Farris Center.
The Bears (3-9, 2-0 Southland Conference) struggled through the first half from the field, shooting a paltry 32.3% and falling behind 40-29 at the break.
But UCA turned it around to shoot 53.8% to outscore Corpus Christi (4-8, 0-2 SLC) 42-27 to pick up the win.
The UCA second-half turnaround was a mental and physical change, according to associate head coach Anthony Boone, who is filling in for head coach Russ Pennell while Pennell is on leave of absence.
“We told them that we weren’t living up to our standards in the first half and we have to give better effort and better focus,” he said. “The guys came out and they did that. Our defense picked up and we didn’t turn the ball over as much in the second half and that was the game.
“We would have liked to have shot free throws a lot better down the stretch. It would have helped us increase the lead a little bit more. Our guys showed a lot of heart. It was a time where they could have hung their heads and let go of the rope, but they fought at it and kept at it and brought us a victory.”
The Islanders tale was just like the Bears’, except Corpus Christi had a much better first half than second, shooting 50% from the field in the first and then 34.5% in the second.
“Our defensive pressure was a lot better in the second half,” Boone said. “That was the main thing. We did a better job of keeping them in front of us and not driving around us as much. We still let some drives through that we should have, but it got a lot better in the second half.”
The biggest reason the Islanders were able to build an 11-point lead at halftime was a 21-point first half by junior guard Myles Smith.
Smith shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 6 from 3-point land.
In the second half, however, Smith was held more in check as he scored 10 points on 3 of 7 shooting from the field, including 1 of 4 from beyond the arc.
“We told our guys we have to take pride in our one-on-one defense,” Boone said about his team’s defensive change on Smith. “Before the game, that was one of our keys and we totally let go of that in the first half. In the second half, we said, ‘this is what we said. You guys have to do it.’”
Smith was a large part of the Islanders building a 14-point lead before halftime as he hit a trio of threes, forcing a UCA timeout with 1:38 remaining in the first half.
The Bears finished the half on a 5-2 run to bring the score to 40-29 at the break.
Out of the locker room, the Bears played with a different fire and began its comeback.
Down 45-34 a little over a minute into the half, Bears junior center Hayden Koval drove the lane and scored on a dunk, starting a 13-2 run to tie the game at 47 with 13:01 left in the game.
Both teams traded short runs until UCA junior guard Rylan Bergersen scored on a heavily contested layup at the rim to give the Bears a 67-65 lead with 1:49 left in the game.
The UCA defense forced a shot clock violation and Smith slipped resulting in a pair of turnovers that helped preserve the win as the Bears hit four free throws over the remaining 1:08.
Bears senior forward Aaron Weidenaar was big at times for UCA as he hit a trio of threes near the beginning of the game to give UCA an 18-14 lead.
Weidenaar then hit a 3-pointer with 10:32 left in the game to give the Bears a 54-52 lead and then he hit a three with 4:56 left in the game to tie it at 61.
“Aaron was huge for us,” Boone said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence and he’s really comfortable in his role. We’re really glad to see him play well.”
Weidenaar led the team in points with 20, followed by sophomore guard/forward Eddy Kayouloud’s 18, Bergersen’s 15 and Koval’s 10.
Smith was the lone Islander in double figures, leading all scorers at 31.
UCA will take a break from conference action as its next contest is Saturday against Markus Howard (brother of former Bear Jordan Howard) and Marquette at 1 p.m. Dec. 28.
The Bears return to conference action with a Jan. 2 matchup against Houston Baptist with tip off scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.