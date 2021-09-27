Parker Wells came off the bench to throw for 295 yards on 17 of 21 passing and six touchdowns, all season-highs, as Hendrix rolled Sewanee, 49-27, on Saturday in a non-conference game at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
The Warriors have scored at least 47 points in their last four wins in the series.
Hendrix coach Buck Buchanan, who is five wins shy of 50 for his career, improves to 6-2 all-time against the Tigers.
The Tigers’ Keegan Glaze got his team on the board first with 7:22 left in the first quarter when he blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the endzone for a touchdown. Brody Palmer's extra point attempt sailed wide left, keeping the score 6-0.
On the next series, Hunter Holden led Hendrix on a 13-play, 78-yard drive to the Sewanee 3, but a fumble on 2nd-and-goal halted the Warriors' first scoring threat.
Wells entered the game at the 11:46 mark of the second quarter and proceeded to lead Hendrix on seven-straight touchdown drives. He connected with Childress from 23 yards out to put the Warriors ahead 7-6 with 9:28 left before halftime.
Young hit Samuel in stride down the seam for a 57-yard touchdown less than two minutes later, but Hendrix closed the first half with two touchdowns on its final two series. Wells hit Phillips on a 22-yard touchdown pass at the 4:47 mark.
On its next series, after two negative plays resulted in a loss of 27 yards and gave Hendrix a 3rd-and-goal from the Tigers 31, a strike from Wells to Childress as time expired made the score 21-13 at intermission.
The Warriors forced a three-and-out on Sewanee's first offensive series of the second half. An eight-yard punt gave Hendrix the ball on the Tigers 32, and Wells finished the drive with a 10-yard scoring toss to Childress, making the score 35-13 with 8:47 left in the period.
Two plays into Sewanee's next possession, Bremmon made a diving interception, giving the Warriors the ball at the Tigers’ 43.
Buchanan's offense needed only three plays and 1:03 to hit paydirt for the sixth time Saturday, as Wells connected with Phillips from 26 yards out.
Sewanee was forced to punt on its next possession but recovered the ball at the Hendrix 7 after it bounced off a Warriors player.
The Tigers scored two plays later on a Young to McCullough connection from five yards away, making the score 42-20 at the 3:14 mark of the third quarter.
Hendrix's final scoring drive, which lasted 11 plays and 68 yards and took 4:53 off the clock, featured eight runs. The series started with a 19-yard scamper by Tolbert and included an 18-yard run by Anthony Johnson.
After Tolbert's rushing touchdown, Slate Stanton converted his first collegiate extra point to give his squad a 29-point advantage with 13:20 to go.
A Young to Jones 12-yard touchdown pass on the next possession ended the scoring. The Tigers' final three offensive drives, with two coming inside the Warriors 31, ended with a Drake Bacchus fumble recovery, punt following a sack by Plemons and Hahn and time expiring.
In Hendrix (1-2) single-game history, Wells was second in passing yards gained per attempt (14.0), passer rating (293.2) and highest average gain per play (12.3; minimum 20 plays), tied for third in touchdown passes (six), sixth in yards per completion (17.4) and tied for eighth in completion percentage (81 percent; minimum 10 attempts). All were season-highs.
Wells compiled a season-high 307 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. His seventh score, a 39-yard touchdown run on 4th-and-2 with less than six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, was negated on a holding penalty.
Chris Childress' three touchdown receptions tied for the most in Hendrix history.
Colton Phillips ended with a season-high seven catches and career-highs in receiving yards (145) and touchdowns (2) for the Warriors. Saturday was the first game of his career to break the century mark.
Like Wells, Quentin Tolbert posted career-bests off the bench in rushes (18) and rushing yards (123), the first time in his career to eclipse the century mark. Tolbert's first collegiate rushing touchdown came from one yard out to make the score 49-20 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Hendrix compiled 603 yards of total offense, 303 through the air and 300 on the ground. Jeremiah Young went 22 of 44 through the air for 249 yards with three touchdowns in defeat. He was picked off and sacked once.
Cyrus McCullough totaled 150 all-purpose yards, including 82 on eight catches, in the loss. McCullough, Dagem Samuel and Hunter Jones each caught a touchdown.
Keegan Glaze totaled 15 stops, a tackle for loss and blocked punt for the Tigers, who committed eight penalties for 68 yards.
Hendrix and Sewanee are scheduled to play twice this season. On Sept. 8, the two schools announced Saturday's non-conference game in addition to the previously-scheduled league contest at Sewanee to end the regular season Nov. 13.
The addition came after the two teams lost their Week 1 contests due to COVID-19 cancelations. Originally, Hendrix was scheduled to travel to Austin, and Sewanee was set to play at Saint Scholastica.
Hendrix opens the Southern Athletic Association portion of its schedule Oct. 2 at RV/RV Centre. Kickoff is slated for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.