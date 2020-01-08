Kory Westerman posted career-highs in both points and rebounds Tuesday in Central Baptist College women's basketball's American Midwest Conference contest against Williams Baptist.
Westerman’s 21-point, 16-rebound effort was not enough, however, as CBC (8-4, 5-4 AMC) fell to the Eagles (9-4, 5-3 AMC) 65-59.
Westerman was one of three Mustangs in double figures, joined by Macey Decker and Holly Allen, who both had 10 points.
Three-point shooting was the difference in the contest, as WBU shot 10 of 22 from three (including 7 of 9 from Kate Junkersfeld, who had 23 points), while CBC shot just 4 of 23 from deep.
CBC did win the rebounding battle 42 to 33, however, and was even with the Eagles in turnovers with 17.
The Lady Mustangs came out of the locker room quickly, opening an 18-4 lead with 4:34 left in the first quarter.
The Eagles closed the quarter on a 7-2 run, and CBC carried a 20-11 lead after one.
The Lady Mustangs stretched the lead back to 10 on a Decker three with 9:01 left in the second quarter, but a furious 13-6 run to close by the Eagles made it 29-26 CBC at the half.
WBU made the first three baskets of the third quarter to take their first lead of the night at 33-29.
The Lady Mustangs did not go away quietly, however, as a two-point basket by Aaliyah Cash closed the gap back to two.
Williams then went on a big run over the next 4:16 of game time and take an 11-point lead, 45-34, with 3:23 left in the third.
Westerman helped CBC close the quarter on a 10-0, scoring eight of the 10 points during the run to make the score 45-44 in favor of the Eagles after three.
A layup by Maddy Carrier to begin the fourth quarter gave CBC the lead again at 47-46 and the two teams kept it close until the 4:46 mark, when an Allen jumper gave the Lady Mustangs their final lead of the night at 50-49.
Twenty-two seconds later, a three from Junkersfeld gave WBU a 52-50 lead and it closed out the game to win.
Next up for CBC is a visit from AMC foe Park on Thursday night.
Tip off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
