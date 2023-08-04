x

Former Conway Wampus Cats star Jordan Wicks delivers a pitch while pitching for the Class AA Tennessee Smokies in the Chicago Cubs organization. Wicks is undefeated this season after being promoted to Class AAA Iowa earlier this season.

 Courtesy of the Tennessee Smokies

Former Conway Wampus Cats baseball player Jordan Wicks is having a great 2023 season pitching in the Chicago Cubs organization.

Wicks, who graduated from Conway HIgh School in 2018, is 6-0 while pitching for the Class AA and AAA squads this season.

