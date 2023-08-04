Former Conway Wampus Cats baseball player Jordan Wicks is having a great 2023 season pitching in the Chicago Cubs organization.
Wicks, who graduated from Conway HIgh School in 2018, is 6-0 while pitching for the Class AA and AAA squads this season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Former Conway Wampus Cats baseball player Jordan Wicks is having a great 2023 season pitching in the Chicago Cubs organization.
Wicks, who graduated from Conway HIgh School in 2018, is 6-0 while pitching for the Class AA and AAA squads this season.
While pitching for the Tennessee Smokies in Kodak, Tenn., Wicks was 4-0 with with a 3.39 ERA. He struck out 69 batters in 58 1/3 innings pitched.
After getting promoted to the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines, Iowa, Wicks is 2-0 with a 4.91 ERA. He’s struck out 15 in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
Wicks was drafted in the first round on the 2021 Major League Baseball draft after an All-American career at Kansas State University.
During his three-year college career, Wicks was 15-6 with a 3.24 ERA. He started all 34 of his appearances.
Wicks struck out 230 batters in 203 innings pitched while at Kansas State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.