LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and New Balance announced their yearly New Balance/NFCA Golden Shoe award winner along with the NFCA All-America selections on Wednesday.
Central Arkansas softball's Jenna Wildeman was awarded the New Balance/NFCA Golden Shoe.
The award is selected by NFCA divisional committees across all divisions and represents the nation's top speedsters.
Wildeman finished the season with 56 stolen bases, which leads the NCAA by 10.
She collected 69 hits, which was tied for 12th in the nation and led the Southland conference.
She led the team with a .390 batting average, which was fourth in the SLC.
She scored a team-high 43 runs, recorded seven doubles and drove in 16 runs.
She produced an on-base percentage of .435 and added six sac bunts.
Defensively, she compiled a .970 fielding percentage with 62 putouts and two assists.
Earlier in the postseason, Wildeman was named the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-SLC, was in the top-30 for the NFCA Freshman of the Year, and was selected to the NFCA South All-Region First Team.
"Jenna had an awesome season,” coach David Kuhn said. “She is a wonderful young woman to coach. I'm so proud of her and the many accomplishments she has received this season. She helped UCA softball win a lot of games this season."
