FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference announced its yearly awards for softball on Monday.
Jenna Wildeman was named the SLC Freshman of the Year as well as being a first-team selection. Wildeman is joined on the first team by Kayla Beaver.
The Bears also received three second-team accolades with Kaylyn Shepherd, Mary Kate Brown, and Jordan Johnson.
This is the first all-conference award for Wildeman with the first-team selection as an outfielder and the distinction of Freshman of the Year.
She currently leads the NCAA with 55 stolen bases and is a top-30 finalist for the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Freshman of the Year.
She is second in the conference with a .415 batting average, which leads the team. She is second in the conference with 42 runs scored.
She ranks fifth in the SLC with a .459 on-base percentage. Wildeman has tallied 66 hits, which leads the conference. She has recorded 16 RBI, drew 13 walks, and has seven doubles.
Beaver picked up a first-team nod, the first of her career, as a pitcher. She ranks second in the SLC with a 1.27 ERA. She is second in the conference with 18 wins, which is a team best.
She has held opponents to a .211 batting average, which is third in the conference. She is fifth in the conference with 137.2 innings in the circle. She is fourth in the Southland with 106 strikeouts. She leads the team with a WHIP of 0.99. She has faced 513 batters during the season.
Shepherd was named All-SLC second team for the second time in her career as a first baseman.
She has been hit by a pitch in 15 at-bats, which is second in the conference. She ranks fifth in the SLC with 37 RBI. She ranks eighth in the conference with a .449 on-base percentage and leads the Southland with 372 putouts. She is tied for second on the team with five home runs.
She collected 36 hits, with 22 runs scored, five doubles, and two triples. She ranks second in the conference with 28 walks. Her two triples are tied for fifth in the conference.
Brown earned a second-team accolade at second base, the first of her career. Her 13 doubles are second in the conference and is a team high. She is fourth in the Southland with 55 hits. She is tied for fifth in the SLC with two triples. She is tied for sixth in the conference with 32 RBIs. She is seventh in the SLC with a .372 batting average. She is tied for eighth with 31 runs scored. Her fielding percentage of .994 is tied for seventh in the conference. Her 107 assists are third in the Southland and a team high.
Johnson picked up her first postseason honor with her second-team selection as a pitcher. She 2.10 ERA is fifth in the Southland and second on the UCA staff. Opponents are hitting just .195, which ranks second in the SLC. She has tallied 130 strikeouts on the year for a team high and is third in the conference.
She has picked up 11 wins in the circle and is sixth in the Southland. Her 136.2 innings pitched are sixth in the conference. She is tied for fifth in the SLC with two saves. She has faced 498 batters this season.
