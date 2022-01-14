FULTON, Missouri — Looking to stretch its winning streak to five games and get above .500 for the first time this season, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Owls of William Woods University in an American Midwest Conference clash Thursday at Anderson Arena.
CBC (8-9, 4-1 AMC) struggled shooting all night long, falling 67-61 to WWU (10-9, 4-1 AMC).
Kelvin Robinson led the Mustangs with 15 points, and he was joined in double figures by James Moore with 14, Brevin Brimble with 13 and Jordan Parker with 12 while Parker notched his second career double-double, grabbing a career-high 12 rebounds.
CBC shot 29 percent from the field on the night, its second worst shooting game of the season and only made four of 15 from three, but did make 17 of 21 from the free-throw line, winning the rebounding battle 48-44 while only committing nine turnovers.
The game was largely back and forth, featuring nine ties and 17 lead changes. Neither team led by more than five in the first half and WWU led 31-29 at the break.
Parker opened the second half with a three to give CBC a 32-31 lead, and the lead ballooned to five with 18:20 left thanks to a pair of free throws and a jumper by Moore. The lead then vanished as William Woods went on a 7-0 run over the next 2:15 to grab a 38-36 lead.
The two teams then traded baskets until the 10:51 mark, when WWU began a 6-0 run that gave them a 52-46 lead with 9:37 to play.
That was as close as the Mustangs got until the 1:34 mark when Robinson made the final field goal of the night for CBC to cut the deficit to 63-61. The Owls then salted away the game with a jumper and two free throws to bring the score to its final margin.
CBC heads to St. Louis for another AMC matchup Saturday when it takes on Missouri Baptist. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Looking to stop a two-game slide in the American Midwest Conference, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Owls of William Woods on Thursday at Anderson Arena.
CBC (9-6, 2-4 AMC) had a lead with 6:58 left in the game, but couldn't hang on, falling 66-57 to WWU (4-12, 1-5 AMC).
Aminata Seck posted her second straight double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Vicky Duru joined her in double figures with 15 points. The Mustangs struggled from the field, shooting just 29 percent from the field, 20 percent from three and 60 percent at the free-throw line.
Neither team scored for the first 1:22 until William Woods broke the scoreless tie with a jumper.
Duru tied the game 15 seconds later and then gave CBC a 4-2 lead with 6:58 left in the first quarter. The two teams then traded 3-pointers before back-to-back threes from the Owls made it 11-7 with 4:09 left in the first.
Jumpers from Seck and Diana Rivera tied the game at 11, but WWU responded with another three and a jumper to lead 16-11 with 2:35 left in the quarter. A free throw and a jumper from Duru ended the quarter with the Lady Mustangs trailing 16-14. CBC opened quarter number two by taking a 17-16 lead inside the first minute and followed that by stretching the lead to 19-16 with 7:54 remaining.
Back-to-back field goals by the Owls gave them a 20-19 lead with 7:09 remaining in the quarter before Caroline Citty, making her Mustang debut, tied the score at 20 with 5:35 remaining. An old-fashioned three-point play by Seck gave the Lady Mustangs the lead back at 23-20 with 5:14 left before the Owls closed the quarter on a 10-1 run to leave CBC trailing 30-24 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Seck opened the scoring again, but WWU quickly responded to stretch the deficit back to six. CBC wouldn't go quietly, sinking five straight free throws to make it 32-31 with 6:52 left in the third.
Free throws by the Owls stretched the deficit back to four before a layup from Duru cut the deficit to 35-33 with 5:26 left. CBC couldn't get any closer until the 2:57 mark when a Riley Bridges jumper tied the score at 39.
WWU would again stretch CBC's deficit back to four before a Seck jumper ended the third quarter with the Lady Mustangs trailing 45-43. The Owls held the lead for the first 3:02 of the fourth quarter before a 3-pointer from Seck gave CBC a 52-51 lead.
The lead was short lived, as WWU responded with a basket with 6:26 left and never allowed CBC to get closer than six the rest of the game.
CBC will look to end their three-game losing skid Saturday in St. Louis when they face Missouri Baptist. Tip-off for the AMC matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.