Wilmington (Ohio) outscored Hendrix, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, 39-27 in the second half and made nine treys en route to a 70-58 upset of the Warriors on Saturday inside Ban Johnson Arena on the final day of the Great Lakes Invitational, hosted by Marietta (Ohio). The Quakers end the Warriors’ four-game win streak.
Wilmington (2-2) scored the first 10 points of the game in 4:01 and led by 13 when a Darvis Rasberry Jr. basket triggered a 14-0 stretch by Hendrix (4-1). Eight of the Warriors’ points came inside the paint, while the Quakers were held scoreless for 5:50. An Alex Conrad layup gave Hendrix its first lead of the day, 18-17, with 7:51 left before halftime. A Jackson Parks basket as time expired knotted the affair at 31 at intermission.
The Orange and Black shot 42.9 percent (12-of-28) from the field and 6-of-9 from the foul line in the first 20 minutes.
Jonathan Ryan scored the Warriors’ first five points of the second half, and a Sean Coman triple put Hendrix up 39-33 with 17:10 to go, its largest advantage of the game. A Tyler Deithloff bucket in the paint 3:03 later made the score 41-37 in favor of the Warriors, but Aaron Collman answered with a 3-pointer on the next trip down the court, starting an 8-0 spurt which put Wilmington on top for good.
Jeffery Mansfield totaled a double-double for the Quakers with 15 points and 10 rebounds to go along with six assists and two steals. Jayden Lewis had 11 points and was 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Obed Achirem pulled down 14 rebounds.
Wilmington shot 38.3 percent (23-of-60) overall, 37.5 percent (9-of-24) from distance and 83.3 percent (15-of-18) from the stripe, including 12-of-13 in the last 20 minutes.
Ryan and Coman each tallied 13 points. Ryan’s 13 was a career-high. Coman was 4-of-5 from the line and also pulled down eight rebounds. Seth Stanley had nine points, going 6-of-7 from the free throw line. Conrad grabbed seven boards.
Hendrix finished 36.4 percent (20-of-55) from the field and 16-of-23 from the stripe, including 10-of-14 in the second period. The Warriors held an edge in points in the paint, 34-24.
Hendrix continues an eight-game swing outside of Grove Gymnasium with a trip to Dallas (Texas) on Nov. 27, the first of three-consecutive true road games. Tip-off for the second game between the squads in 14 days is set for 3 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Hendrix’s Madi Pierce and Kennedi Burns combined for 36 points Saturday despite their team’s 87-47 loss at Webster (Mo.) inside Grant Gymnasium.
Addison Beussink and Julie Baudendistel each ended with 15 points for the Gorloks. Beussink shot 5-of-9 inside the arc and 5-of-7 from the free throw line and pulled down 10 rebounds in a double-double performance. Baudendistel shot 6-of-11 overall, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Hannah Cottrell added 13 points and was 6-of-7 from the stripe to go along with four dimes and as many steals.
Webster (5-0) shot 40 percent (30-of-75) overall, 27.3 percent (6-of-22) from 3-point range and 77.8 percent (1-of-27) from the free throw line.
Pierce narrowly missed out on her third double-double this season and sixth of her career after tallying 14 points and nine rebounds, including five on the offensive glass. Burns added 12 points. Pierce and Burns each made two treys, were 2-of-2 from the foul line and generated a pair of steals.
Caroline Wendt pulled down eight rebounds for the Warriors.
Burns, Wendt, Rachel Woppman, Jayla King and Tru Cartwright recorded one block apiece.
Hendrix (1-4) made 13-of-19 free throws and had eight assists on 14 made field goals.
A Pierce layup to open the second quarter cut her team’s deficit to 20-15, but Webster pulled away in the period, outscoring the Warriors 34-15 while shooting 66.7 percent (12-of-18) from the floor and 7-of-9 from the free throw line.
The Gorloks shot 8-of-10 from the free throw line in the third quarter.
Hendrix played its best defense of the night in the final stanza, limiting Webster to just 22.2 percent (4-of-18) from the field.
The Warriors return to Grove Gymnasium for their next two contests and seven of the next nine, starting Nov. 23 against Dallas (Texas). Tip-off for the second game between the squads in eight days is set for 6 p.m.
