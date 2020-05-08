Central Baptist College head baseball coach Dr. Aaron Brister has announced the addition of a 23rd player to his 2021 recruiting class. Branson Wilson will join the Mustangs this fall.
Wilson is transferring from Texas College, an NAIA school in Tyler, Texas, where he redshirted last season. A former three-time all-conference catcher and two-time all-state utility player at New Boston High School outside of Texarkana, Wilson becomes the newest member of the baseball team. Join us in welcoming him to the Mustang family!
