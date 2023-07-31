Marcus Wimberly

Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 183, committed to the Hogs on Saturday.

 Otis Kirk / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — For the second time in a month, Arkansas has landed a talented football recruit from the Saline County area.

While Bryant has dominated play on the field in that area, it was Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 183, who committed to the Hogs on Saturday. Wimberly is the second Class of 2025 recruit to join the Hogs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.