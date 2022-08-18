x

Wims

University of Central Arkansas track and field/cross country coach Josey Weaver completed his full-time staff this week with the hiring of Jerod Wims.

Wims, a native of Miami, Fla., will coach UCA's male and female sprinters, hurdlers and relay teams. He comes to UCA from South Carolina State University (Orangeburg, S.C.) where he headed the men's and women's track and field and cross country programs since 2019. He coached previously at Mercer College in Macon, Ga.

