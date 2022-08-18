University of Central Arkansas track and field/cross country coach Josey Weaver completed his full-time staff this week with the hiring of Jerod Wims.
Wims, a native of Miami, Fla., will coach UCA's male and female sprinters, hurdlers and relay teams. He comes to UCA from South Carolina State University (Orangeburg, S.C.) where he headed the men's and women's track and field and cross country programs since 2019. He coached previously at Mercer College in Macon, Ga.
"Throughout the hiring process, it was evident that Coach Wims wanted to be at the University of Central Arkansas," said Weaver. "His passion for our sport and his athletes is second to none. I am very excited to watch Coach Wims work with our men's and women's sprints, hurdles and relays. He has a proven record of success everywhere he has been. We're excited to have him a part of Bear Nation."
Wims competed collegiately at both Florida International and Auburn University. While at FIU, Wims contributed to a 4x100 meter relay team that broke seven school records and qualified for the NCAA Championships. He earned All-America status at Auburn and competed internationally after college. He twice earned USA Junior All-America status at the USA Trials and qualified for the Pan Am Games. Wims has also followed in his family's footsteps with a career as firefighter.
"I want to thank Coach Weaver and Dr. Brad Teague for this opportunity.," said Wims. "When I saw the staff that they put together, I understood the vision immediately. It's Showtime!"
Weaver's first full-time staff includes Wims, Ryan Davis (throws) and Derek Jacobus (multis/jumps/recruiting).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.