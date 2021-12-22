Central Arkansas wide receiver Lujuan Winningham recently took to Twitter to announce that he will be attempting to make the jump to the NFL.
“Before anything, I want to thank God for every blessing and lesson he’s poured into my life,” the standout wideout posted Dec. 20. “None of this is possible without him. Time flies but if anything my last four years as a purple Bear has taught me is to cherish every memory and person that comes into your life. That’s why I want to thank every person who’s supported me in my time on and off the field to family, friends, coaches and mentors. Through some prayer and talks with my family and friends, I think it’s time to start the next chapter of my life. I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”
Winningham ends his career at UCA with 2,334 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.
He arrived on campus in 2017 and redshirted his first season. The following year he played a minor role across 10 games before busting out in 2019.
In 2020, Winningham started nine games and was the Bears’ second leading receiver, but totaled 12 touchdowns, which led the FCS by three.
This season, Winningham etched his name in the UCA record books, ranking inside the top 10 in receiving yards and touchdowns all time.
The NFL Draft will begin April 28 and conclude April 30, and will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Honors
UCA wide receiver Tyler Hudson was named to two more All-America teams on Wednesday.
Hudson, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver from Spring, Texas, was named a first-team All-American on the 2021 Athlon Sports FCS Postseason All-American team, and a second-team All-American on the 2021 AFCA FCS Coaches' All-America team.
The record-setting Hudson was the ASUN Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-ASUN selection.
Hudson had a team-high 62 receptions for a school-record 1,242 yards and eight touchdowns.
He also set the career receiving yards record at UCA with 3,062 yards for his career.
Hudson also broke a 40-year-old record for single-game receiving yards with 251 yards against Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 16.
Hudson ranked third in the FCS in receiving yards and receiving yards per game and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the top FCS offensive player in the nation.
Basketball
UCA basketball will be hosting its first alumni weekend Feb. 5.
The Bears and Sugar Bears will be taking on Stetson in a weekend doubleheader with the Sugar Bears tipping off at 1 p.m. and the Bears at 3:15 p.m. on Scottie Pippen Court at the Farris Center.
Central Arkansas athletics will host a brunch and meet and greet for all former men's and women's basketball players and their families.
UCA athletics will also provide tickets for both games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.