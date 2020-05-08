Central Baptist College women’s basketball coach Lyle Middleton has announced the signing of 10 players to his 2020-21 recruiting class. These 10 are one of the largest recruiting classes for women’s basketball ever and the players signing are Riley Bridges, Alexis McClaren, Brogan Jones, Vicky Duru, Somer Frost, Madison Sellars, Alyse Ellis, Izzy Arnold, Lydia York and Bre Wells.
Bridges is a 6-0 swing player from Vilonia. She was the Salutatorian for the Eagles academically and helped Vilonia to a 25-3 record and an appearance in the state tournament.
McClaren hails from Wonderview, where she was a swing player. Standing at 5-7, she won back-to-back state championships and was an all-conference selection this season.
Jones is transferring to CBC from Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo. A native of North Little Rock, Jones, who is 6-4, originally played basketball at Tulane before appearing in 25 games last year at Three Rivers.
Duru comes to the Mustangs from Northwestern Oklahoma State University, an NCAA Division II school in the town of Alva. A native of Wylie, Texas, Duru played in 31 games last year for the Cowgirls and averaged 12.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.
Frost will join the Mustangs from Two Rivers High School in Ola. The 5-4 guard earned all-conference honors in three sports, basketball, softball and track in high school.
Sellars comes to CBC from Salem High School. A highly decorated player for the Greyhounds, the 5-8 guard was All-Conference and All-District in basketball all four years and earned all-state honors in 2018-19 while additionally earning one year of all-conference and all-district honors in volleyball and four years of all-conference, all-district and all-state honors in track.
Ellis, the younger sister of CBC rising sophomore Alaina, joins the Mustangs from Mount Vernon-Enola High School. The 5-8 guard averaged 10 points and three steals per game this past season while shooting 70 percent at the free throw line and earning all-conference honors while earning recognition on the honor roll in the classroom.
Arnold will join the Mustangs from Cabot. The 5-2 point guard earned all-conference honors three times for the Panthers and was an all-state selection in 2018-19.
York comes to CBC from Conway High School. The 5-3 guard was an all-conference selection in basketball this past season and will graduate in a couple weeks with honors for the Wampus Cats.
Wells, a native of Conway, transfers to CBC from Southwestern Assemblies of God University in Waxahachie, Texas. The 6-0 forward appeared in 14 games last season for the Lions and shot 69 percent from the free throw line. Join us in welcoming these young ladies to the Mustang family!
