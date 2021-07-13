Wooster resident Kayle Browning will carry out her life-long dream later this month as she heads to the Tokyo Olympic Games to compete as a trap shooter.
The 28-year-old began shooting when she was 8 years old. Her father, Tommy Browning, was her inspiration.
Her father is an avid sporting clay shooter, and Kayle began shooting alongside him at a young age. Tommy shot competitively and Kayle soon followed in his footsteps.
“He’s been my coach since Day 1,” Kayle said, adding that she has since participated in more than 100 competitions.
Kayle said she has always dreamed of competing at the Olympic games. And though the eight-month process of being selected as an Olympic athlete for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was not easy, she said she is excited to live out her highest goal.
“My drive to make an Olympic team … was always the goal,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “I didn’t really want to stop until I accomplished that. Now that I’ve accomplished that, I’m not sure that I’ll stop there.”
The summer games initially were set to begin on July 24, 2020, but instead were put on hold for one year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The summer games will now be held from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.
Kayle launched her target career in sporting clays when she was younger and made the open All-American team when she was 12 years old. The next year, she attended the Junior Olympic Development Camp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where she decided to take up international trap.
Browning was selected for the Shotgun Junior Olympic Team in 2007. She also competed in the National Junior Olympic Championships that year and earned a bronze medal. The Greenbrier High School graduate has been on the USA Shooting team since she was 15 years old.
As she makes her way to the summer games, Kayle said she is trying to stay level-headed.
“I’m trying to treat it as just another shoot,” she said. “I’m not trying to look at it as competing at the Olympics. That could get nerve racking. Instead, I’m looking at this as something I’ve done 1,000 times.”
The Wooster woman will leave out Wednesday night, and the Greenbrier community is sending her off with a support rally.
Residents are encouraged to line the streets of Greenbrier on Wednesday and wave to Kayle as she makes her way to fulfill her life-long dream.
The send-off parade begins at 8 p.m. July 14, and will start at Taco Local in Greenbrier. The line-up will continue along Highway 65 and end at the Valero gas station in Springhill.
Greenbrier spokesman Ashton Snowden Pruitt said she encourages residents to show up with American flags, homemade signs, posters, noise makers and go all out to send off Kayle with a bang.
“This young lady has worked entirely too hard for us not to rally together and celebrate her achievements,” Snowden Pruitt said. “She not only represents our local community, but the entire state of Arkansas, and of course Team USA! It is an extremely rare thing to say we have an Olympian right here in our own backyard. I hope everyone can come out and celebrate her journey to Tokyo.”
Kayle said she was thankful for the support her community has shown her.
“To have a community come together like this … that’s the definition of a small town,” she said, noting she was also thankful for the support her family has given her throughout her 20-year shooting career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.