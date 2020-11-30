Conway’s 56-14 loss to Bryant in the 7A state semifinal playoff game spelled the end of local football season until Hendrix starts a four-game schedule in the spring.
Once again, teams need to be commended for going out and playing for as long as they did, especially with little COVID issues locally.
Local schools had games canceled, but more often than not, it was the opposing team that forced the cancelation.
UCA had one cancelation and a postponement but still played a hectic nine-game schedule despite their Southland season being taken away mid-August.
Conway had two games canceled by opponents and found one replacement game for one of those cancelations.
Greenbrier did have COVID issues to start the season, but they managed to play a full schedule despite an opposing team canceling a game.
Vilonia had a game canceled by the same team that canceled with Greenbrier.
Mayflower had a game canceled by an opponent, Quitman had a cancelation by an opponent and Conway Christian played a near full schedule.
UCA’s accomplishments have been mentioned in previous columns, so I wanted to focus on high school teams and what they accomplished.
Had Conway not been on the same side of the bracket as Bryant, the Wampus Cats could have potentially played against Bryant in the state championship game.
The result might have been the same, but Conway was that good this season.
The Wampus Cat defense wasn’t as strong as the offense, but the defense was young.
The offense, however, was dynamic, led by a trio of seniors in quarterback Ben Weese, running back Jamaal Bethune and Bryce Bohannon.
Weese threw for 3,773 yards, 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while his primary target Bohannon reeled in 1,459 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Bethune chewed up 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns.
The Wampus Cats had other major contributors on offense such as Jamarion Carr, Micah Mosby, Dylan Silverman Barnes, West Boudreaux and Manny Smith, but it was the three-headed attack that helped pave the way for Conway’s season.
The Wampus Cats lost four games all season, which were all against teams with better records than them.
Had it been any other year, Conway would likely be in discussion for the best team in the state.
It’s possibly the best Wampus Cats team I’ve seen in recent memory.
In 5A, Greenbrier had about the roughest start of the season a team could have.
After a 55-6 zero week blowout of Beebe, the Panthers lost three of their next four games, including a 35-28 loss to 4A Arkadelphia.
But, Greenbrier played Harrison closer than any team not from Morrilton and went on a four-game winning streak to close out the regular season and grab the 5A West’s third seed.
Trey Havens and Nick Huett were dynamic out of the backfield for the Panthers and paved the way for the offense alongside quarterback Cooper Wilcox.
That offense helped keep pace with a good Magnolia team in a 76-55 loss to end Greenbrier’s season, but with juniors Wilcox and Huett lining up behind center, along with a young wide receiver group next season should be a bright one for the Panthers.
Vilonia had an odd season as it started out well, winning four of its first five and then lost three of its final four regular season games.
The early season wins were close, but the Eagles had the talent to make the games get much more out of hand than they were.
Vilonia had to play the final three regular games without starting quarterback Austin Myers, who injured his throwing hand.
The Eagles won in dominating fashion over Alma and then played close games against Morrilton and Greenbrier – the West’s second and third seeds.
In the opening playoff game, Vilonia stomped Watson Chapel, which was its first playoff win since 2008, and then ultimately lost another close game to Lakeside to end the season.
Like Greenbrier, next season should be another successful one for the Eagles as they had just 12 seniors on their roster.
Mayflower won just two games this season, but had it played Two Rivers, the Eagles likely would have three wins on the season.
Then, as the season wore on, Mayflower showed it is capable of being better than its record indicates.
It may be a challenge to replicate the success the Eagles had two to three years prior, but the team is in good hands.
Conway Christian had a rough year, going winless.
The Eagles fought, but ultimately couldn’t pick up a win as a senior-laden roster couldn’t get CCS over the hump.
It was a far cry season from the consistency the Eagles put up previously, but CCS can only go up from there.
This season, I decided to add Quitman into coverage as the town sits on the Faulkner, Cleburne County line.
I was only able to watch one Bulldog game this season, which was a 32-13 nonconference loss to Mountain View, but I was impressed with junior quarterback Will Litton.
Litton played the role of a dual-threat quarterback as well as played on the defensive side of the ball.
Meanwhile, Jett Silor was a force on the defense.
Quitman had a strong start to conference play, but ran into a rough stretch of losing three of its final four regular season games.
Despite this, the Bulldogs hosted its first-ever home playoff game.
With Litton coming back for his senior season, Quitman is likely to be good again next season.
