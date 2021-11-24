After leading UCA to a 1-1 week with a win at home against Louisiana Monroe, Randrea Wright has been named the ASUN Freshman of the Week for the second-consecutive week. The freshman guard has claimed both of the Freshman of the Week awards from the conference this season.
Building off of her strong start to the season, Wright scored double-digit points for a third-consecutive game at Oklahoma, netting 11 points against the Big 12 opponent. She became the first freshman since Megan Herbert in 2009-10 to start her career with three-straight games of double-digit scoring.
On Saturday, at home against Louisiana Monroe, Wright showed that there was more to her game than just scoring. With the defense taking away her shots, she proved that she can impact the game in other ways, pulling down six rebounds and dishing out seven assists in the 62-41 win. The Birmingham, Ala., native leads the team in assists and is third on the team in scoring.
With seven assists, she became the first freshman Sugar Bear since Taylor Sells in February of 2017 to record seven or more assists in a single game.
The Sugar Bears are at home for a pair of games this week, starting with Alcorn State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Following the game against the Lady Braves, Northern Kentucky will visit the Farris Center on Saturday. Game time against the Norse is set for 1 p.m.
2021-22 Weekly Award Winners
Nov. 15
Randrea Wright – Freshman of the Week.
Nov. 22
Randrea Wright – Freshman of the Week.
