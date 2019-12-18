The University of Central Arkansas Bears had four underclassmen named FCS All-Americans by Hero Sports on Tuesday.
Quarterback Breylin Smith was a first-team sophomore All-American and offensive lineman Jaylin Hendrix was an honorable mention.
Named to the All-America freshman team were wide receiver Tyler Hudson and offensive lineman Parker Ray, both first-team selections on the freshman team.
Smith, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore from Conway, set the UCA single-season passing record with 3,704 passing yards and 32 touchdowns.
The touchdown total ties the school record set by Nathan Dick back in 2011.
Smith is now ninth in career passing with 4,791 yards over less than two full seasons as a starter.
Hendrix, a 6-4, 330-pounder from Everman, Texas, started all 13 games on the offensive line and helped the Bears average 381.6 yards per game and 27.6 points in winning a share of the Southland Conference championship with a 7-2 league mark.
Hudson, a 6-2, 185-pound receiver from Spring, Texas, led the Bears with 55 receptions for 975 yards and 12 touchdowns.
His touchdown total is the second best in school history while his yardage is fifth at UCA.
Ray, a 6-4, 310-pound lineman from Columbia, Missouri, started all 13 games as a true freshman and helped the Bears to their third nine-plus victory season in the past four years.
UCA earned its third FCS playoff berth in the past four seasons and finished the season with a 9-4 record and ranked in the FCS Top 10.
