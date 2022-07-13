VILONIA — The Vilonia Eagles football team got back to work this week after the mandatory two-week dead period from the Arkansas Activities Association.
After lifting weights Monday and Tuesday, the Eagles hosted a team camp with Beebe, Sylvan Hills and Greenbrier on Wednesday morning at Phillip D. Weaver Stadium.
“After the dead week, we’ve still got a few still on vacation,” fifth-year Vilonia coach Todd Langrell said. “We’re getting everybody back. The kids kind of know the expectations in the weight room. If they are not going to be here, we’ve got forms to fill out. They know the expectations of needing to be there. They came with a good attitude. That part has been really good.”
A year ago, the Eagles finished 9-2, starting the season 9-0 before a 45-22 loss to Greenbrier in the regular-season finale and a 53-29 loss to Little Rock Christian in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The Eagles had 33 seniors on last year’s squad.
“The biggest difference between this year and year’s past is we lost 33 seniors, and a lot of them had started since they were sophomores,” Langrell said. “We’ve got a whole lot of new faces. We’re young, but we will be talented in the future. That’s good to look forward to. When you have a sophomore starting for you, they’ve got a lot of growing up to do.”
Langrell said team camps are beneficial, especially with such a young team.
“Today, we saw some things out of a couple of sophomore linebackers that was very encouraging,” Langrell said. “They have the ‘it’s up to me’ kind of mentality. That’s what they did today. One was Coleton Ellis. He played inside linebacker. Skyler Cole plays linebacker and quarterback.”
Vilonia will host a final team camp next Wednesday. Fall practice starts Aug. 1.
The Eagles are now members of the 5A-Central after being in the 5A-West for years. Teams in that conference include: Joe T. Robinson, Pine Bluff, Morrilton, Mills, White Hall. Watson Chapel, Maumelle and Beebe.
Vilonia opens the 2022 season Aug. 26 at Hot Springs. The Eagles play Greenbrier in the home opener Sept. 2 before hosting Morrilton in the 5A-Central opener Sept. 9.
Langrell, who previously was head coach of the Mayflower Golden Eagles before coming to Vilonia, is excited about the upcoming season.
“It’s kinda like a new job, almost, going into a new conference, playing some teams we’ve never played before,” he said. “Once you’re in the 5A-West, you know the coaches who have been around a long time and what they run. Going into this conference, we don’t know a lot about the teams, and they don’t know a lot about us. I think how we prepare and our coaches prepare, we’re going to benefit. We’re not scared. We’ll just be playing a different name across the chest.”
Mark Buffalo can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
