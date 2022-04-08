St. Joseph Schools donated $500 to Haven Development Saturday after students from the elementary, middle and high school raised money through the school’s Interact Club, which is affiliated with the Conway Rotary Club, in order to wear green on St. Patrick’s Day instead of their full uniforms.
Board Chairman of the Interact Club, St. Joseph High School senior Megan Garrett, presented the $500 check to the Haven Development Manager, Emma Freeman, to go toward adolescent girls living in Conway’s Haven House.
Haven Development is a group foster that started in 1986 as a home for girls ages 12 to 18 who have experienced severe trauma. The shelter serves up to 60 girls a year.
